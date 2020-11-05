Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”)

5 November 2020

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Admiral announces that with effect from 22 October 2020, Jayaprakasa (JP) Rangaswami, non-executive director of Admiral, has been appointed as a non-executive director of National Bank of Greece S.A., whose shares are listed on the Athens Stock Exchange. For further information please contact:

Marisja Kocznur, Investor Relations 029 20602034

James Carnduff, Communications 029 20434232

Admiral Group plc

LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685