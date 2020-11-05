EDIT-101 for LCA10 ‒ BRILLIANCE trial adult low-dose cohort completed
EDIT-301 for sickle cell disease ‒ on track for IND filing by end of 2020
EDIT-201 for solid tumors ‒ preclinical data to be presented at SITC and ASH
Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $541 million as of September 30, 2020
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today reported business highlights and financial results for the third quarter of 2020.
“We were pleased to regain full operating control of our ocular programs per our new agreement with AbbVie, which provides us with important flexibility. We have finished dosing the first cohort with EDIT-101 in the landmark BRILLIANCE trial and enrollment remains active,” said Cynthia Collins, Chief Executive Officer of Editas Medicine.
Ms. Collins continued, “The advancements in our ocular portfolio are complemented by the strategic development of our engineered cell medicines. We are on track to file the IND for EDIT-301 for sickle cell disease in the fourth quarter and are eager to present additional data on this potentially best-in-class medicine and our large-scale manufacturing process at the upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting. Substantial progress has also been made in the development of EDIT-201, an allogeneic NK cell medicine to treat solid tumors. Preclinical data to be presented at ASH show enhanced tumor killing with EDIT-201 compared to unedited NK cells, and additional data on this program will be featured at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s Annual Meeting.”
Recent Achievements and Outlook
In Vivo CRISPR Medicines
Ex Vivo CRISPR Cell Medicines
Corporate
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of September 30, 2020, were $541.3 million, compared to $598.7 million as of June 30, 2020.
For the three months September 30, 2020, net income attributable to common stockholders was $7.8 million, or $0.12 per share, diluted, compared to net loss of $32.9 million, or $0.66 per share, for the same period in 2019.
Upcoming Events
Editas Medicine plans to participate in the following scientific and medical conferences:
Editas Medicine plans to participate in the following investor events:
Conference Call
The Editas Medicine management team will host a conference call and webcast today at 5:00 p.m. ET to provide and discuss a corporate update and financial results for the third quarter 2020. To access the call, please dial (844) 348-3801 (domestic) or (213) 358-0955 (international) and provide the passcode 9992536. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of the Editas Medicine website at www.editasmedicine.com and a replay will be available approximately two hours after its completion.
About EDIT-101
EDIT-101 is a CRISPR-based experimental medicine under investigation for the treatment of Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10). EDIT-101 is administered via a subretinal injection to reach and deliver the gene editing machinery directly to photoreceptor cells.
About BRILLIANCE
The BRILLIANCE Phase 1/2 clinical trial of EDIT-101 for the treatment of Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10) is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of EDIT-101 in up to 18 patients with this disorder. Clinical trial sites are enrolling up to five cohorts testing up to three dose levels in this open label, multi-center study. Both adult and pediatric patients (3 – 17 years old) with a range of baseline visual acuity assessments are eligible for enrollment. Patients receive a single administration of EDIT-101 via subretinal injection in one eye. Additional details are available on www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT#03872479).
About EDIT-201
EDIT-201 is an experimental, allogeneic natural killer (NK) cell medicine under investigation for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. EDIT-201 is comprised of NK cells derived from pooled healthy donor blood and genetically modified using a highly specific and efficient CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) ribonucleoprotein (RNP) to edit the CISH and TGFβR2 genes. Editing of the CISH and TGFβR2 genes is designed to overcome resistance to therapeutic antibodies and improve NK cell persistence.
About EDIT-301
EDIT-301 is an experimental, autologous cell therapy medicine under investigation for the treatment of sickle cell disease. EDIT-301 is comprised of sickle patient CD34+ cells genetically modified using a highly specific and efficient CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) ribonucleoprotein (RNP) to edit the HBG1/2 promoter region in the beta-globin locus. Red blood cells derived from EDIT-301 CD34+ cells demonstrate a sustained increase in fetal hemoglobin (HbF) production, which has the potential to provide a durable treatment benefit for people living with sickle cell disease.
About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘would,’’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Company’s plans with respect to EDIT-101 and filing an IND for EDIT-301 by the end of 2020. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of the Company’s product candidates; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products and availability of funding sufficient for the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company's expectations regarding the effects of COVID-19 may be incorrect, that data from the Company's development programs may not support registration or further development of its potential medicines due to safety, efficacy or other reasons, and other risks listed under “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Company’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, the Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
|EDITAS MEDICINE, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(unaudited)
|(amounts in thousands, except per share and share data)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|Collaboration and other research and development revenues
|$
|62,841
|$
|3,848
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|33,916
|22,702
|General and administrative
|19,936
|15,734
|Total operating expenses
|53,852
|38,436
|Operating income (loss)
|8,989
|(34,588
|)
|Other (expense) income, net:
|Other (expense) income, net
|(1,396
|)
|(33
|)
|Interest income, net
|226
|1,680
|Total other (expense) income, net
|(1,170
|)
|1,647
|Net income (loss)
|$
|7,819
|$
|(32,941
|)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|$
|0.12
|$
|(0.66
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
|62,697,173
|49,820,455
|EDITAS MEDICINE, INC.
|Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Items
|(unaudited)
|(amounts in thousands)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities
|$
|541,291
|$
|457,140
|Working capital
|452,011
|403,881
|Total assets
|597,157
|508,885
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|80,821
|163,207
|Total stockholders’ equity
|441,152
|262,437
Investor Contact
Mark Mullikin
(617) 401-9083
mark.mullikin@editasmed.com
Media Contact
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
cristi.barnett@editasmed.com
Editas Medicine, Inc.
Cambridge, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
