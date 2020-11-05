Cloud subscription revenue increased 40% year-over-year to $34.3 million

Subscriptions revenue increased 34% year-over-year to $50.8 million

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“We exceeded our guidance, grew cloud subscription revenue by 40%, and reached an all-time high for gross profit margin this quarter. Organizations are choosing Appian to transform their critical processes. Low-code and automation in a single platform is proving to be a winning combination," said Matt Calkins, CEO & Founder.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue: Cloud subscription revenue was $34.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, up 40% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Total subscriptions revenue, which includes sales of SaaS subscriptions, on-premises term license subscriptions and maintenance and support, increased 34% year-over-year to $50.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. Professional services revenue was $26.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $28.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. Total revenue was $77.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, up 17% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Cloud subscription revenue retention rate was 115% as of September 30, 2020.

  • Operating loss and non-GAAP operating loss: GAAP operating loss was $(7.5) million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $(12.3) million for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP operating loss was $(3.9) million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $(9.1) million for the third quarter of 2019.

  • Net loss and non-GAAP net loss: GAAP net loss was $(3.6) million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $(14.7) million for the third quarter of 2019. GAAP net loss per share was $(0.05) for the third quarter of 2020, based on 69.9 million weighted average shares outstanding, compared to $(0.22) for the third quarter of 2019, based on 65.5 million weighted average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP net loss was $(34,000) for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $(11.5) million for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $(0.00) for the third quarter of 2020, based on 69.9 million weighted average shares outstanding, compared to $(0.18) per share for the third quarter of 2019, based on 65.5 million weighted average shares outstanding.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(2.4) million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $(7.8) million for the third quarter of 2019.

  • Balance sheet and cash flows: As of September 30, 2020, Appian had cash and cash equivalents of $251.1 million. Net cash used in operating activities was $(6.5) million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $(14.9) million of net cash used in operating activities for the same period in 2019.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Third Quarter 2020 Business Highlights:

Financial Outlook:

As of November 5, 2020, guidance for the fourth quarter 2020 and full year 2020 is as follows:

  • Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance:
    • Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $35.0 million and $35.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 33% and 35%.
    • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $73.0 million and $74.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of between 6% and 8%.
    • Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(11.0) million and $(10.0) million.
    • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.18) and $(0.16). This assumes 70.5 million weighted average common shares outstanding.
  • Full Year 2020 Guidance:
    • Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $127.3 million and $127.8 million, representing year-over-year growth of 34%.
    • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $296.0 million and $297.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 14%.
    • Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(24.0) million and $(23.0) million.
    • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.42) and $(0.40). This assumes 69.1 million weighted average common shares outstanding.

Conference Call Details:

Appian will host a conference call today, November 5, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Appian's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and business outlook.

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of Appian’s website at http://investors.appian.com. To access the call, please dial (877) 407-0792 in the U.S. or (201) 689-8263 internationally.  Following the call, an archived webcast will be available at the same location on the Investor Relations page.  A telephone replay will be available for one week at (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13710253.

About Appian

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Appian provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense and gains or losses on disposal of an asset. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and Appian’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures.

Appian uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Appian’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Appian’s performance by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results. Appian believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Appian’s performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance as well as comparisons to competitors’ operating results. Appian believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by Appian’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Appian’s business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding Appian’s future financial and business performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, the impact of COVID-19 on Appian’s business and on the global economy, future investment by Appian in its go-to-market initiatives, increased demand for the Appian platform, market opportunity and plans and objectives for future operations, including Appian’s ability to drive continued subscription revenue and total revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties associated with Appian’s ability to grow its business and manage its growth, Appian’s ability to sustain its revenue growth rate, continued market acceptance of Appian’s platform and adoption of low-code solutions to drive digital transformation, the fluctuation of Appian’s operating results due to the length and variability of its sales cycle, competition in the markets in which Appian operates, risks and uncertainties associated with the composition and concentration of Appian’s customer base and their demand for its platform and satisfaction with the services provided by Appian, the potential fluctuation of Appian’s future quarterly results of operations, Appian’s ability to shift its revenue towards subscriptions and away from professional services, Appian’s ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, Appian’s strategic relationships with third parties and use of third-party licensed software and its platform’s compatibility with third-party applications, and the timing of Appian’s recognition of subscription revenue, which may delay the effect of near term changes in sales on its operating results, and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Appian’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2020 and other reports that Appian has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Appian’s management to predict all risks, nor can Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, Appian cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(in thousands, except share and per share data) 
     
 As of
 
 September 30, December 31, 
  2020   2019  
 (unaudited)   
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents$251,088  $159,755  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,200 and $600 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 89,219   70,408  
Deferred commissions, current 16,292   14,543  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,909   32,955  
Total current assets  382,508   277,661  
Property and equipment, net 36,415   39,554  
Goodwill 4,637   -  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $307 as of September 30, 2020 1,765   -  
Operating right-of-use assets 30,855   24,205  
Deferred commissions, net of current portion 31,580   28,979  
Deferred tax assets 654   494  
Other assets 4,042   592  
Total assets$492,456  $371,485  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity    
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable$4,630  $5,222  
Accrued expenses 6,287   7,488  
Accrued compensation and related benefits 16,615   10,691  
Deferred revenue, current 96,902   82,201  
Operating lease liabilities, current 6,592   3,836  
Finance lease liabilities, current 1,549   1,447  
Other current liabilities 319   1,395  
Total current liabilities  132,894   112,280  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 51,727   44,416  
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,192   2,375  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4,371   7,139  
Deferred tax liabilities 461   38  
Other non-current liabilities 4,069   -  
Total liabilities 194,714   166,248  
Stockholders’ equity    
Class A common stock - par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 37,805,423 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 34,525,386 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 4   3  
Class B common stock - par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 32,214,766 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 32,942,636 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 3   3  
Additional paid-in capital 462,686   340,929  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,442)  (285) 
Accumulated deficit (162,509)  (135,413) 
Total stockholders’ equity 297,742   205,237  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$492,456  $371,485  
     


APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) 
         
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2020   2019   2020   2019  
Revenue        
Subscriptions$50,760  $37,774  $142,614  $109,191  
Professional services 26,544   28,381   80,329   82,543  
Total revenue 77,304   66,155   222,943   191,734  
Cost of revenue        
Subscriptions 5,101   4,484   15,185   12,105  
Professional services 16,450   19,467   51,641   58,963  
Total cost of revenue 21,551   23,951   66,826   71,068  
Gross profit 55,753   42,204   156,117   120,666  
Operating expenses        
Sales and marketing 31,633   27,603   94,891   86,186  
Research and development 18,150   15,697   51,366   42,418  
General and administrative 13,485   11,191   38,076   29,468  
Total operating expenses  63,268   54,491   184,333   158,072  
Operating loss (7,515)  (12,287)  (28,216)  (37,406) 
Other (income) expense:        
Other (income) expense, net (4,277)  2,262   (1,845)  1,881  
Interest expense 119   96   390   236  
Total other (income) expense (4,158)  2,358   (1,455)  2,117  
Loss before income taxes (3,357)  (14,645)  (26,761)  (39,523) 
Income tax expense 255   5   335   394  
Net loss$(3,612) $(14,650) $(27,096) $(39,917) 
Net loss per share:        
Basic and diluted$(0.05) $(0.22) $(0.39) $(0.62) 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:        
Basic and diluted 69,923,553   65,508,113   68,611,994   64,860,342  
         


APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES 
STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE 
(unaudited, in thousands) 
         
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2020  2019  2020  2019 
Cost of revenue:        
Subscriptions$236 $147 $678 $462 
Professional services 406  243  935  2,461 
Operating expenses        
Sales and marketing 427  776  1,837  3,971 
Research and development 669  433  1,841  2,983 
General and administrative 1,840  1,542  5,377  3,178 
Total stock-based compensation expense$3,578 $3,141 $10,668 $13,055 
         



APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands)
    
    
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020   2019 
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net loss$(27,096) $(39,917)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 4,485   3,273 
Bad debt expense 778   98 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment 22   146 
Deferred income taxes (162)  (191)
Stock-based compensation 10,668   13,055 
Changes in assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable (22,594)  1,854 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,491   23,280 
Deferred commissions (4,349)  (6,192)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,456)  (3,909)
Accrued compensation and related benefits 5,844   (2,159)
Other liabilities 2,963   (251)
Deferred revenue 10,531   2,315 
Operating lease liabilities 3,422   - 
Deferred rent, non-current -   5,718 
Net cash used in operating activities  (13,453)  (2,880)
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (6,138)  - 
Purchases of property and equipment (1,036)  (31,430)
Net cash used in investing activities  (7,174)  (31,430)
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Principal payments on finance leases (1,080)  (299)
Proceeds from public offering, net of underwriting discounts 108,260   101,653 
Payments of costs related to public offerings (18)  (12)
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 3,175   4,052 
Net cash provided by financing activities  110,337   105,394 
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,623   (460)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 91,333   70,624 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 159,755   94,930 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$251,088  $165,554 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:   
Cash paid for interest$116  $250 
Cash paid for income taxes$630  $236 
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing information:   
Capital lease obligations to acquire new office furniture and fixtures and computer hardware  $4,491 


APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES 
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES 
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) 
         
         
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2020   2019   2020   2019  
Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating loss:        
GAAP operating loss$(7,515) $(12,287) $(28,216) $(37,406) 
Add back:        
Stock-based compensation expense 3,578   3,141   10,668   13,055  
Non-GAAP operating loss$(3,937) $(9,146) $(17,548) $(24,351) 
         
Reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss:        
GAAP net loss$(3,612) $(14,650) $(27,096) $(39,917) 
Add back:        
Stock-based compensation expense 3,578   3,141   10,668   13,055  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment   1   22   146  
Non-GAAP net loss$(34) $(11,508) $(16,406) $(26,716) 
         
Non-GAAP earnings per share:        
Non-GAAP net loss$(34) $(11,508) $(16,406) $(26,716) 
Non-GAAP weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 69,923,553   65,508,113   68,611,994   64,860,342  
Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted$(0.00) $(0.18) $(0.24) $(0.41) 
         
Reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted:        
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted$(0.05) $(0.22) $(0.39) $(0.62) 
Add back:        
Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss per share 0.05   0.04   0.15   0.21  
Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted$(0.00) $(0.18) $(0.24) $(0.41) 
         
Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA:        
GAAP net loss$(3,612) $(14,650) $(27,096) $(39,917) 
Other (income) expense, net (4,277)  2,262   (1,845)  1,881  
Interest expense 119   96   390   236  
Income tax expense 255   5   335   394  
Depreciation and amortization expense 1,505   1,340   4,485   3,273  
Stock-based compensation expense 3,578   3,141   10,668   13,055  
Adjusted EBITDA$(2,432) $(7,806) $(13,063) $(21,078) 
         