Los Angeles, USA, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Expected to Offer Myriad of Novel Therapies in the Next Decade
The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline appears rich with several novel therapeutic agents in different stages of clinical development. The NSCLC pipeline therapies include a slew of Small molecules, gene therapies, CAR-T Therapies, Immunotherapies, and Serum globulins that are expected to transform the NSCLC market landscape dramatically.
DelveInsight’s Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Pipeline Report 2020 report offers comprehensive insights into the present treatment landscape.
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report Highlights
The report provides a detailed analysis of pipeline therapies segmented by different phases of development, major pharmaceutical companies developing the drug, route of administration, molecule type, and product type.
Mirati Therapeutics recently announced preliminary results of a trial investigating its potent and selective inhibitor of KRAS G12C, MRTX849 (adagrasib), demonstrating well-tolerance, efficacy, and durable anti-tumor activity; 45% confirmed ORR and 96% DCR across Phase 1/1b and Phase 2 monotherapy cohorts in patients with advanced NSCLC. Advaxis also announced updated clinical trial results from the combination arm of the ongoing Phase 1/2 study testing ADXS-503 combined with Keytruda. The results demonstrated an approximate 50% improvement in disease control rate versus the rates reported in other checkpoint rechallenge studies. Similarly, Amgen announced positive Phase 2 results from CodeBreaK 100 clinical study, investigating Sotorasib (AMG 510) patients with KRAS G12C-mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) demonstrating promising objective response rate and efficacy.
While BMS and Merck announced positive results in different trials for their leading candidates in NSCLC, Opdivo, and Keytruda respectively, Tagrisso (AstraZeneca) received the US FDA granted Priority Review for the adjuvant treatment of patients with early-stage (IB, II, and IIIA) epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) NSCLC after complete tumor resection with curative intent.
The present NSCLC therapeutics market heavily relies on targeted therapies and immunotherapies, focusing on cancer-specific to certain mutations. At present, Keytruda, Opdivo, Tecentriq, Tagrisso are present in the market as expensive branded therapies. Some of the therapies fail to prove their clinical effectiveness relative to their cost. Thus, cost-effectiveness poses to be a major challenge in the market, which the upcoming therapies are expected to face.
However, the pipeline therapies are expected to add revenue dramatically and will prove to be an impact rendering driver in the NSCLC market size growth. Incremental healthcare expenditure as well as in R&D in the domain will further help pharma companies to seek opportunities in the market.
Key Questions
Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:
Scope of the report
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics
Table of Contents
|Introduction
|Executive Summary of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
|Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Overview at a Glance
|Disease Background and Overview: Osteosarcoma
|Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics
|Comparative Analysis
|Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutic Assessment
|Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
|In-depth Commercial Assessment
|Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Collaboration Deals
|Late Stage Products (Phase III)
|Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
|Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products
|Inactive Products
|Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Companies
|Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Products
|Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs
|Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers
|Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Analyst Views
|Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Companies
|Appendix
