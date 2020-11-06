Suominen Corporation November 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EET)







Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Helsky, Petri

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Suominen Corporation

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52_20201105152332_2

Transaction date: 2020-11-04

Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,416 Unit price: 4.805 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,416 Volume weighted average price: 4.805 EUR

Transaction date: 2020-11-04

Venue: BATD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 584 Unit price: 4.805 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 584 Volume weighted average price: 4.805 EUR

SUOMINEN CORPORATION



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.