Suominen Corporation November 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EET)
Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Helsky, Petri
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Suominen Corporation
LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52_20201105152332_2
Transaction date: 2020-11-04
Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,416 Unit price: 4.805 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,416 Volume weighted average price: 4.805 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-11-04
Venue: BATD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 584 Unit price: 4.805 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 584 Volume weighted average price: 4.805 EUR
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
