WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
9 November 2020                                              

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
(the “Issuer”)
Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes
WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short
(the “Affected Securities”)

Further to the announcements made by the Issuer on 9 October 2020 and 23 October 2020 relating to its determination to effect consolidations (the “Consolidations”) of the Affected Securities, the Issuer hereby further confirms that Consolidations have now taken place with the Effective Date being the open of business on 9 November 2020.

The Specified Number (the number of Affected Securities of the relevant class that were consolidated into one security of that class pursuant to the Consolidations) was as set out below.

The payments in respect of redemptions of any fractions arising out of the Consolidations are expected to be made by Monday 23 November 2020 based on the Price per ETP Security at the Valuation Time in respect of each Affected Security on Friday 6 November 2020 set out below:

ClassLSE exchange codeSpecified NumberPrice per ETP Security on 6 November 2020
WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily LeveragedVIXL52783US$0.0029451
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged3NGL50680US$0.0026814
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily ShortQQQS609US$0.1420969
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short3BRS570US$0.4224966

Annex 1 to this announcement, entitled “Previous and Current Security Identifiers for Trading Lines of the Affected Securities” sets out the previous and current ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN codes for the Consolidated Securities of each class which have become effective from the open of business on the Effective Date.

The Consolidations have been implemented pursuant to a Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of each class of Affected Securities dated 7 November 2020 made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as in the prospectus of the Issuer relating inter alia to the Affected Securities dated 2 September 2020.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.wisdomtree.eu or contact InfoEU@wisdomtree.com


Annex 1

CURRENT AND PREVIOUS SECURITY IDENTIFIERS FOR TRADING LINES OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

ClassExchangeExchange TickerPrevious  ISINPrevious SEDOLPrevious WKNCurrent  ISIN Current SEDOLCurrent WKN
 

 

WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged		London Stock ExchangeVIXLIE00BYTYHQ58BYY8LN7A2BCZ0IE00BLRPRH06BKSB1Y5A3GL7G
London Stock ExchangeVILXIE00BYTYHQ58BYY8QD2A2BCZ0IE00BLRPRH06BKSB297A3GL7G
Borsa ItalianaVIXLIE00BYTYHQ58BYV7N31A2BCZ0IE00BLRPRH06BKSB231A3GL7G
XetraVIXLNo changeNo changeNo changeDE000A2BGQ13BYY8QQ5A2BGQ1
 

 

 

WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged		London Stock Exchange3NGLIE00B8VC8061B8VC806A1VBKNIE00BLRPRG98BKSB1X4A3GL7C
London Stock Exchange3LNGIE00B8VC8061B91ZSM4A1VBKNIE00BLRPRG98BKSB286A3GL7C
Borsa Italiana3NGLIE00B8VC8061BD3CT84A1VBKNIE00BLRPRG98BKSB220A3GL7C
XetraNGXLNo changeNo changeNo changeDE000A133ZU4BSJCND6A133ZU
 

 

 

WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short		London Stock ExchangeQQQSIE00B8VZVH32B8VZVH3A1VBKJIE00BLRPRJ20BKSB1Z6A3GL7D
London Stock ExchangeLQQSIE00B8VZVH32B8116S7A1VBKJIE00BLRPRJ20BNHR4L3A3GL7D
Borsa ItalianaQQQSIE00B8VZVH32BD3CSX2A1VBKJIE00BLRPRJ20BKSB242A3GL7D
Xetra3QSSNo changeNo changeNo changeDE000A133ZR0BSJCNB4A133ZR
 

 

 

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short		London Stock Exchange3BRSIE00BYTYHR65BDB6P24A2AU3YIE00BLRPRK35BKSB208A3GL7F
London Stock Exchange3BSRIE00BYTYHR65BYY8QC1A2AU3YIE00BLRPRK35BKSB2B9A3GL7F
Borsa Italiana3BRSIE00BYTYHR65BYV7N64A2AU3YIE00BLRPRK35BKSB253A3GL7F
Xetra3BFSNo changeNo changeNo changeDE000A2BGQ05BYY8QP4A2AU3Y