ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 2-Nov-20 37,133 313.46 11,639,823.81 3-Nov-20 44,118 314.40 13,870,671.85 4-Nov-20 43,195 318.65 13,764,286.31 5-Nov-20 12,687 335.63 4,258,083.51 6-Nov-20 47,000 336.10 15,796,732.90

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).