ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 13-Jul-26 10,302 €1,540.71 €15,872,405 14-Jul-26 10,292 €1,546.32 €15,914,768 15-Jul-26 - - - 16-Jul-26 49,560 €1,576.35 €78,123,698 17-Jul-26 51,148 €1,527.40 €78,123,634

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

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