ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

 | Source: ASML Netherlands BV ASML Netherlands BV

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
13-Jul-2610,302€1,540.71€15,872,405
14-Jul-2610,292€1,546.32€15,914,768
15-Jul-26---
16-Jul-2649,560€1,576.35€78,123,698
17-Jul-2651,148€1,527.40€78,123,634

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts

Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18		Investor Relations Contacts

Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938

Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714

Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771

        


 


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