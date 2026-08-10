ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|3-Aug-26
|55,295
|€1,412.90
|€78,126,300
|4-Aug-26
|53,400
|€1,465.71
|€78,268,994
|5-Aug-26
|52,987
|€1,473.85
|€78,095,118
|6-Aug-26
|52,907
|€1,476.63
|€78,123,989
|7-Aug-26
|51,871
|€1,506.07
|€78,121,559
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771