ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

 | Source: ASML Netherlands BV ASML Netherlands BV

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
3-Aug-2655,295€1,412.90€78,126,300
4-Aug-2653,400€1,465.71€78,268,994
5-Aug-2652,987€1,473.85€78,095,118
6-Aug-2652,907€1,476.63€78,123,989
7-Aug-2651,871€1,506.07€78,121,559

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18		Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771

        


 


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