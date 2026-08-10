ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 3-Aug-26 55,295 €1,412.90 €78,126,300 4-Aug-26 53,400 €1,465.71 €78,268,994 5-Aug-26 52,987 €1,473.85 €78,095,118 6-Aug-26 52,907 €1,476.63 €78,123,989 7-Aug-26 51,871 €1,506.07 €78,121,559

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

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