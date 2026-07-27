ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 20-Jul-26 50,582 €1,544.50 €78,123,707 21-Jul-26 49,657 €1,573.29 €78,124,752 22-Jul-26 49,987 €1,562.88 €78,123,563 23-Jul-26 49,432 €1,580.45 €78,124,864 24-Jul-26 49,500 €1,571.38 €77,783,543

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

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