ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|20-Jul-26
|50,582
|€1,544.50
|€78,123,707
|21-Jul-26
|49,657
|€1,573.29
|€78,124,752
|22-Jul-26
|49,987
|€1,562.88
|€78,123,563
|23-Jul-26
|49,432
|€1,580.45
|€78,124,864
|24-Jul-26
|49,500
|€1,571.38
|€77,783,543
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771