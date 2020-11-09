Encouraging signals of activity in difficult-to-treat tumors observed in both ongoing trials with BXCL701 and pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®)



NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BTI” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to identify improved therapies in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that two posters on BXCL701, the Company’s investigational, oral innate immunity activator, will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (“SITC”) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting being held from Monday, November 9, 2020 to Saturday, November 14, 2020.



“We, along with our collaborator MD Anderson, are pleased to be presenting safety and initial efficacy data from the Phase 1b/2 trial in advanced prostate cancer and the MD Anderson-led basket trial, both of which are combination trials with BXCL701 and KEYTRUDA,” commented Vincent J. O’Neill, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of BTI. “With three Partial Responses over the course of the two programs, and a manageable side effect profile, we continue to be encouraged by BXCL701’s potential for treating several difficult-to-treat cancers. BXCL701 is one of the most advanced cancer treatments in development that is designed to enhance innate immunity, a potentially powerful treatment approach against cancer when used as a monotherapy or in combination.”

Abstracts are available on the SITC website and the accompanying posters will be available in the virtual poster hall open from 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 9, 2020 until the virtual poster hall closes on December 31, 2020. The posters will also be available in the “News & Media” section of the Company’s website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Presentation Details:

Title: Phase 1b/2 study of BXCL701, an oral activator of the systemic innate immunity pathway, combined with pembrolizumab (pembro), in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)

Category: In-Progress Clinical Trials

Live Q&A: Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 5:15-5:45 p.m. Eastern Time and Friday, Nov. 13 from 4:40-5:10 p.m. Eastern Time

Poster Number: 341

Title: Targeting Innate Immunity with BXCL701 in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced Solid Cancers: Phase 2 Basket Study

Category: In-Progress Clinical Trials

Live Q&A: Thursday, Nov. 12 from 4:50-5:20 p.m. Eastern Time and Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1:00-1:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Poster Number: 782

About BXCL701

BXCL701 is an investigational orally administered innate immune activator designed to initiate inflammation in the tumor microenvironment. Approved and experimental immunotherapies often struggle to address cancers that appear “cold” or uninflamed. Therefore, BXCL701 may render “cold” tumors “hot,” making them more detectable by the adaptive immune system and thereby facilitating the development of a strong anti-cancer immune response. BTI’s preclinical data supports BXCL701’s synergy with both current checkpoint inhibitor-based therapies and emerging immunotherapies directed to activate T-cells, such as IL-2.

This candidate is currently being developed as therapy for advanced prostate cancer and pancreatic cancer (both “cold” tumors) and other advanced solid cancers that are treatment naïve or resistant to checkpoint inhibitors (“hot” tumors).

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development that utilizes artificial intelligence to identify improved therapies in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BTI's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically evaluated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BTI's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational sublingual thin film formulation in development for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neuropsychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an investigational orally administered systemic innate immunity activator in development for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer in combination with other immuno-oncology agents. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

