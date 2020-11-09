Los Angeles, USA, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-Cell Surface Glycoprotein CD4 Clinical Trial Analysis by DelveInsight





T-Cell Surface Glycoprotein CD4 Report Highlight

CD4 (cluster of differentiation 4) is a glycoprotein that is present on the surface of immune cells such as T helper cells, monocytes, macrophages, and dendritic cells. The CD4 gene encodes the CD4 protein in humans. CD4+ T helper cells are white blood cells, which are a vital part of the human immune system. They are known as helper cells due to its one of the main roles that are to send signals to other types of immune cells, including CD8 killer cells, which then eliminate the infectious particle. If CD4 cells reduce, the body is left vulnerable to a broad range of infections that it would otherwise have been able to combat.

The companies and academics are working to evaluate challenges and look for opportunities that could influence T-cell Surface Glycoprotein CD4 R&D. The therapies under development are aimed for novel approaches to treat/improve T-cell Surface Glycoprotein CD4.

T-cell Surface Glycoprotein CD4 Function

CD4 is a co-receptor of the T cell receptor (TCR) and helps the latter communicate with antigen-presenting cells. The TCR complex and CD4 bind to different regions of the antigen-presenting MHC class II molecule. The extracellular D1 domain of CD4 binds to the β2 region of MHC class II. The resulting proximity between the TCR complex and CD4 permits the tyrosine kinase Lck bound to the cytoplasmic tail of CD4 to phosphorylate tyrosine residues of immunoreceptor tyrosine activation motifs (ITAMs) on the cytoplasmic domains of CD3 to intensify the signal produced by the TCR.

T-cell Surface Glycoprotein CD4 Emerging Drugs

T-cell Surface Glycoprotein CD4 report encloses its detailed analysis of several drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to comprehend the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, and agreements and collaborations.





Some of the T-cell Surface Glycoprotein CD4 Emerging Drugs are:

SAR441236 by Sanofi

SAR441236 is an engineered tri-specific bNAb produced by Sanofi that combines the CD4bs specificity of VRC01-LS, the V1/V2 glycan-directed binding of PGDM1400, and the gp41 MPER binding of 10E8v4-variant into one antibody molecule. This tri-specific bNAb neutralizes 204 of 208 (98%) viruses from a standard neutralization panel and provides 100% protection to non-human primates against intra-rectal challenge by a mixture of SHIVs, each resistant to one of the bNAb components.

Myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein transduced T cell therapy by ImCyse

Imcyse technology represents the next generation of therapeutic biologics. Modified peptides (Imotopes) specifically block the immune responses causing the immune-mediated diseases. Imcyse’ Imotopes TM combines target antigenic natural HLA-Class II peptidic epitopes with a specific thioredox motif (a few amino acids in length). Imcyse technology platform has shown its capacity to specifically eradicate antigen-presenting cells and autoreactive target specific lymphocytes without affecting the other functions of the immune system.

Key Players included in the T-cell Surface Glycoprotein CD4 report

Biotest AB

Bristol-Myers Squibb

CEL-SCI Corp

Evotec

Immupharma Plc

TaiMed Biologics

United Biomedical





Key Products covered in the T-cell Surface Glycoprotein CD4 Report

CEL-1000

Forigerimod acetate

Ibalizumab

M-48U1

MAX-16H5

SAR-441236

TMB-360

TMB-365

Tregalizumab





Scope of the T-cell Surface Glycoprotein CD4 report

Major Players in T-cell Surface Glycoprotein CD4 - 15+ Key Companies

Key Companies Phases - 15+ Products under different Phases of Clinical Development

o Late-stage products (Phase II and Phase II/III)

o Mid-stage products (Phase II and Phase II/III)

o Early-stage products (Phase I/II and Phase I) along with the details of

o Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

o Discontinued & Inactive candidates

o Route of Administration

Route of Administration

o Intramuscular

o Intravenous

o Subcutaneous

o Molecule Type

Molecule types

o Monoclonal antibodies

o Cell-Therapies

o Tri-specific Antibodies

o Product Type





