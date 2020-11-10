Montrouge, France, November 10, 2020

DBV Technologies to Highlight Data on Viaskin™ Peanut Treatment Delivery and Patient Experience at ACAAI 2020

Meeting also will feature virtual industry symposium on managing food allergies amid the COVID-19 pandemic

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that new analyses of clinical studies investigating epicutaneous immunotherapy to treat peanut allergy with a patch (DBV712 250 µg) will be presented at the virtual American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting, Nov. 13-15, 2020. Four abstracts have been accepted, including one oral presentation and three poster presentations. DBV will also host a virtual booth in the ACAAI virtual exhibit hall.

The data to be presented include assessment of clinical study patient experiences, the impact of patch adhesion and duration of patch application on treatment response, and the performance of an assay for predicting desensitization to peanut. These analyses contribute to the continued characterization of the benefit:risk profile of DBV712 250 µg.

DBV is sponsoring an industry symposium during the conference about the impact of COVID-19 on managing food allergies. Dr. Matthew Greenhawt, Associate Professor, Pediatrics and Director, Food Challenge and Research Unit, Children’s Hospital Colorado, University of Colorado, will discuss the recent expert panel consensus aiming to guide decision-making in allergy and immunology clinics during the pandemic with a focus on best practices for food allergy care, as well as implications for the future of the field. DBV is also sponsoring the 29th Annual FIT Bowl, a game show that tests the knowledge of participating teams from training programs around the country.

“Peanut allergy places a significant burden on both patients and their families, often due to uncertainty around accidental exposure. Daily challenges have only increased as the COVID-19 pandemic has left families with new barriers to allergy care, including the need to postpone or shift to a telehealth format for many routine visits, as well as concerns about whether to seek in-person emergency care after using epinephrine for an allergic reaction.” said Dr. Pharis Mohideen, Chief Medical Officer of DBV Technologies. “Our presentations at ACAAI support DBV’s continued commitment to improving the lives of patients through innovative treatments and ensuring those treatments are delivered in the most effective way possible, while better understanding the need for flexible approaches in light of the pandemic.”

Viaskin™ Peanut (DBV712 250 μg) is the Company’s lead product candidate designed to potentially reduce the risk of allergic reactions due to accidental exposure to peanuts. An investigational non-invasive, once-daily, epicutaneous patch, Viaskin Peanut seeks to deliver microgram quantities of peanut antigen to activate the immune system. Viaskin Peanut is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT™), DBV’s proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin.

DBV Abstracts and Symposium:

Oral Presentation

“Specific Peanut Epitopes as a Biomarker for Desensitization During Epicutaneous Immunotherapy” will be presented by David Fleischer, M.D., Children’s Hospital Colorado, University of Colorado (joint submission with AllerGenis).

Session Code: 7202

Session Title: Oral Abstracts - Allergy Diagnostics/Aerobiology/Food Allergy

Presentation Date: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020

Presentation Time: 3:33 p.m. – 3:47 p.m. CT

Poster Presentations

All three e-posters will be accompanied by recorded author presentations and will be available on-demand at college.acaai.org/eposters beginning on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. CT.

“An Evaluation of Factors Influencing Response to Epicutaneous Immunotherapy for Peanut Allergy in the PEPITES Trial” will be presented by Amy Scurlock, M.D., Department of Pediatrics, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Abstract Number: P301

“Evaluation of Daily Patch Application Duration for Epicutaneous Immunotherapy for Peanut Allergy” will be presented by Jonathan Spergel, M.D., Ph.D., Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Abstract Number: P300

“Patient Experiences with Epicutaneous Immunotherapy for Peanut Allergy in OLFUS-VIPES & REALISE Trials: Qualitative Studies” will be presented by Gordon Sussman, M.D., Gordon Sussman Clinical Research.

Abstract Number: P307

Industry Symposium

“Managing Food Allergy During the COVID-19 Pandemic and Implications for the Future” will be presented by Matthew Greenhawt, M.D., Children’s Hospital Colorado, University of Colorado.

Symposium Date: Saturday, November 14, 2020

Symposium Time: 9:35 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CT

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential of Viaskin™ Peanut as a treatment for peanut-allergic children. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. At this stage, the products of the Company have not been authorized for sale in any country. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and whether initial or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials. Furthermore, the timing of any action by any regulatory entity cannot be guaranteed, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, and future filings and reports by the Company. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

