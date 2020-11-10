SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 10 NOVEMBER 2020

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Helsingin Sanomain Säätiö

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Nils Ittonen

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20201109101815_7

Transaction date: 2020-11-06

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 147 Unit price: 12.26 EUR

(2): Volume: 2 Unit price: 12.26 EUR

(3): Volume: 112 Unit price: 12.2 EUR

(4): Volume: 191 Unit price: 12.2 EUR

(5): Volume: 115 Unit price: 12.22 EUR

(6): Volume: 59 Unit price: 12.24 EUR

(7): Volume: 41 Unit price: 12.22 EUR

(8): Volume: 83 Unit price: 12.26 EUR

(9): Volume: 37 Unit price: 12.26 EUR

(10): Volume: 102 Unit price: 12.24 EUR

(11): Volume: 16 Unit price: 12.22 EUR

(12): Volume: 83 Unit price: 12.22 EUR

(13): Volume: 92 Unit price: 12.22 EUR

(14): Volume: 125 Unit price: 12.22 EUR

(15): Volume: 61 Unit price: 12.22 EUR

(16): Volume: 145 Unit price: 12.22 EUR

(17): Volume: 231 Unit price: 12.28 EUR

(18): Volume: 92 Unit price: 12.26 EUR

(19): Volume: 16 Unit price: 12.26 EUR

(20): Volume: 88 Unit price: 12.26 EUR

(21): Volume: 174 Unit price: 12.32 EUR

(22): Volume: 90 Unit price: 12.3 EUR

(23): Volume: 94 Unit price: 12.24 EUR

(24): Volume: 99 Unit price: 12.3 EUR

(25): Volume: 181 Unit price: 12.3 EUR

(26): Volume: 57 Unit price: 12.4 EUR

(27): Volume: 84 Unit price: 12.4 EUR

(28): Volume: 2 Unit price: 12.4 EUR

(29): Volume: 79 Unit price: 12.38 EUR

(30): Volume: 119 Unit price: 12.38 EUR

(31): Volume: 86 Unit price: 12.34 EUR

(32): Volume: 126 Unit price: 12.34 EUR

(33): Volume: 82 Unit price: 12.32 EUR

(34): Volume: 71 Unit price: 12.32 EUR

(35): Volume: 85 Unit price: 12.3 EUR

(36): Volume: 85 Unit price: 12.28 EUR

(37): Volume: 76 Unit price: 12.28 EUR

(38): Volume: 95 Unit price: 12.3 EUR

(39): Volume: 66 Unit price: 12.32 EUR

(40): Volume: 36 Unit price: 12.3 EUR

(41): Volume: 37 Unit price: 12.3 EUR

(42): Volume: 143 Unit price: 12.3 EUR

(43): Volume: 81 Unit price: 12.34 EUR

(44): Volume: 75 Unit price: 12.3 EUR

(45): Volume: 105 Unit price: 12.34 EUR

(46): Volume: 188 Unit price: 12.34 EUR

(47): Volume: 68 Unit price: 12.36 EUR

(48): Volume: 103 Unit price: 12.34 EUR

(49): Volume: 62 Unit price: 12.28 EUR

(50): Volume: 55 Unit price: 12.24 EUR

(51): Volume: 57 Unit price: 12.26 EUR

(52): Volume: 58 Unit price: 12.22 EUR

(53): Volume: 78 Unit price: 12.22 EUR

(54): Volume: 71 Unit price: 12.24 EUR

(55): Volume: 72 Unit price: 12.22 EUR

(56): Volume: 148 Unit price: 12.24 EUR

(57): Volume: 68 Unit price: 12.2 EUR

(58): Volume: 66 Unit price: 12.2 EUR

(59): Volume: 89 Unit price: 12.18 EUR

(60): Volume: 17 Unit price: 12.2 EUR

(61): Volume: 67 Unit price: 12.2 EUR

(62): Volume: 3 Unit price: 12.22 EUR

(63): Volume: 8 Unit price: 12.22 EUR

(64): Volume: 73 Unit price: 12.24 EUR

(65): Volume: 77 Unit price: 12.24 EUR

(66): Volume: 116 Unit price: 12.28 EUR

(67): Volume: 83 Unit price: 12.28 EUR

(68): Volume: 87 Unit price: 12.28 EUR

(69): Volume: 80 Unit price: 12.26 EUR

(70): Volume: 112 Unit price: 12.22 EUR

(71): Volume: 67 Unit price: 12.22 EUR

(72): Volume: 64 Unit price: 12.22 EUR

(73): Volume: 86 Unit price: 12.22 EUR

(74): Volume: 75 Unit price: 12.22 EUR

(75): Volume: 63 Unit price: 12.26 EUR

(76): Volume: 250 Unit price: 12.26 EUR

(77): Volume: 71 Unit price: 12.32 EUR

(78): Volume: 88 Unit price: 12.3 EUR

(79): Volume: 71 Unit price: 12.3 EUR

(80): Volume: 337 Unit price: 12.3 EUR

(81): Volume: 83 Unit price: 12.3 EUR

(82): Volume: 79 Unit price: 12.3 EUR

(83): Volume: 98 Unit price: 12.3 EUR

(84): Volume: 7 Unit price: 12.3 EUR

(85): Volume: 19 Unit price: 12.32 EUR

(86): Volume: 81 Unit price: 12.32 EUR

(87): Volume: 114 Unit price: 12.34 EUR

(88): Volume: 31 Unit price: 12.42 EUR

(89): Volume: 120 Unit price: 12.4 EUR

(90): Volume: 76 Unit price: 12.42 EUR

(91): Volume: 90 Unit price: 12.42 EUR

(92): Volume: 3 Unit price: 12.42 EUR

(93): Volume: 205 Unit price: 12.38 EUR

(94): Volume: 72 Unit price: 12.34 EUR

(95): Volume: 70 Unit price: 12.36 EUR

(96): Volume: 68 Unit price: 12.32 EUR

(97): Volume: 3 Unit price: 12.36 EUR

(98): Volume: 67 Unit price: 12.32 EUR

(99): Volume: 69 Unit price: 12.36 EUR

(100): Volume: 133 Unit price: 12.32 EUR

(101): Volume: 116 Unit price: 12.34 EUR

(102): Volume: 114 Unit price: 12.3 EUR

(103): Volume: 48 Unit price: 12.4 EUR

(104): Volume: 106 Unit price: 12.4 EUR

(105): Volume: 60 Unit price: 12.4 EUR

(106): Volume: 114 Unit price: 12.4 EUR

(107): Volume: 76 Unit price: 12.36 EUR

(108): Volume: 87 Unit price: 12.36 EUR

(109): Volume: 156 Unit price: 12.4 EUR

(110): Volume: 80 Unit price: 12.42 EUR

(111): Volume: 82 Unit price: 12.44 EUR

(112): Volume: 6 Unit price: 12.5 EUR

(113): Volume: 10 Unit price: 12.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(113): Volume: 9,687 Volume weighted average price: 12.29741 EUR

