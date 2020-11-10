Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data backup and recovery, is pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named HYCU as a finalist in the 2020 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. HYCU was recognized for its HYCU Protégé in the Data Management category.

This annual award program honors innovative vendors in the IT channel across 49 technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to security to storage to networking. CRN editors assessed hundreds of vendor products along multiple criteria, including uniqueness, key capabilities, technological competency, and addressing customer needs.

With more than four clouds on average in use at organizations today including private, public cloud or SaaS applications, protecting and managing data across multiple clouds has become a business-critical imperative. HYCU Protégé was introduced to help channel partners and customers protect, migrate, manage and recover business critical applications, data, databases and VMs in multi-cloud environments.

“CRN’s Tech Innovator Awards celebrate technology vendors that empower end users and promote business growth for solution providers with pioneering, purpose-built solutions,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Congratulations to each of this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award finalists! We are honored to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are powering IT transformation and innovation.”

“We are thrilled at the continued interest, adoption and accolades that HYCU Protégé has received since it was introduced,” said Simon Taylor, CEO, HYCU, Inc. “HYCU Protégé gives our channel partners and customers the freedom to use their cloud of choice, their way, with their control. With 1-click simplicity in mind, as a service and available from a single management framework, HYCU Protégé provides a powerful migration, management and recovery solution for both on-premises and public cloud environments.”

