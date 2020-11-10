Chief security fanatic Nick Espinosa is the keynote speaker at Devolutions Central Online – a one-day virtual event focused on cybersecurity. Taking place on November 18, the event will feature independent cybersecurity experts as well as those from Devolutions who will discuss best practices on how to prevent security breaches.

MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software developer Devolutions will host a virtual cybersecurity conference on November 18, 2020 from 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST. Called Devolutions Central Online, the event will feature independent cybersecurity experts as well as executives from Devolutions who will discuss best practices and provide advice on preventing security breaches. The event will also address solutions that companies can use to enhance their security efforts. The keynote speaker will be chief security fanatic, speaker and author Nick Espinosa.

What Attendees Will Learn

Devolutions Central Online will not only provide attendees with best practices to help fight cybercrime but also afford them the ability to connect with and learn from leading cybersecurity experts and vendors. In addition, attendees will learn more about Devolutions’ suite of universal password access and management solutions, including Remote Desktop Manager, Devolutions Server, Password Hub, and Wayk Bastion.

On the lighter side, Devolutions Central Online will include activities such as a virtual escape room, a performance by world-renowned mentalist and mind reader Mark Toland, and a virtual happy hour to chat with Devolutions executives.

Keynote Speaker Nick Espinosa

An expert in cybersecurity and network infrastructure, Espinosa is a nationally recognized speaker and author. He has consulted with clients ranging from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies. Espinosa has many credits to his name, including serving as a regular columnist for Forbes, a TEDx speaker, co-author of the bestselling book "Easy Prey," host of the nationally syndicated radio show "The Deep Dive", serving on the Board of Advisors for Roosevelt University's Center for Cyber and Information Security, and is the official spokesperson for the COVID-19 Cyber Threat Coalition. At Devolutions Central Online, Espinosa will share insights to help attendees improve their information security profile and reduce the risk of data leaks and breaches.

“Devolutions Central Online is an extension of our company vision and demonstrates our commitment to our customers and the field of cybersecurity,” said David Hervieux, CEO of Devolutions. “The level of interest from registered attendees has been tremendous – and we are excited to welcome someone of Nick’s caliber as our keynote speaker. The event promises to be educational yet entertaining.”

Devolutions as a Cybersecurity Resource

While known as a software company, Devolutions is making a name for itself in the world of cybersecurity. The company develops and delivers a suite of IT solutions that are trusted by more than half a million users in over 140 countries. Targeted specifically for SMBs, these products include remote connection, remote access, password and privileged access management. Each of these solutions can play a pivotal role in boosting cybersecurity. In addition, the company recently conducted its first Cybersecurity Survey – the results of which were compiled into a report titled, “The State of Cybersecurity in SMBs in 2020.”

Registration for Devolutions Central Online is free. To access the agenda or to register, please visit this link.

About Devolutions

Established in 2010, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. With more than 500,000 users in over 140 countries, Devolutions is on a mission to develop innovative software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their remote desktop management, password management, privileged access management, and cybersecurity goals. The company is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. For more information about Devolutions and its solutions, visit devolutions.net, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram, like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f68bcd9-1948-45e8-aaa6-494e27fd7987

