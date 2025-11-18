Devolutions Unveils Secure AI Integration in Remote Desktop Manager at Microsoft Ignite

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devolutions, a global leader in secure access and IT management solutions, today announced the launch of its new Model Context Protocol (MCP) server – a secure automation layer that connects AI assistants with Remote Desktop Manager (RDM). The MCP server enables IT professionals to perform real administrative actions safely and efficiently, without exposing credentials or compromising governance. The MCP server, integrated within RDM, delivers a unified, high-performance gateway that enhances control, scalability, and security for IT administrators. By introducing this next-generation server architecture – designed to support secure AI-powered automation – Devolutions is redefining how enterprises of all sizes deploy, manage, and govern remote access infrastructures in the era of hybrid and cloud-first operations.

With this announcement, Devolutions becomes the first in the remote connection management space to integrate AI directly and securely into its native application, without ever exposing sensitive credentials to an external large language model (LLM). The result is a pragmatic, security-first use of AI that empowers IT professionals to work smarter and faster, while maintaining the highest standards of data protection and control. This marks a major step forward for the industry: bringing real, responsible AI assistance to remote management without compromise.

“Devolutions’ RDM MCP server marks an important evolution for IT professionals,” said Chris Steffen, vice president of research at Enterprise Management Associates. “By integrating AI directly into Remote Desktop Manager, Devolutions empowers IT teams to complete complex, time-consuming tasks in minutes instead of hours – all while maintaining the strong security foundation that has guided the product’s design from day one. This balance of intelligence, efficiency, and embedded security makes RDM’s MCP server a standout innovation in the market.”

As a major sponsor of Microsoft Ignite, Devolutions will offer live demos of the MCP server in RDM and provide attendees with hands-on experiences of its broader suite of IT management solutions at booth #5644.

The new MCP server in RDM can be used for scripting assistance, IT asset documentation and translation generation. An integrated AI assistant is also available for real-time support, without having to use a separate application. With MCP inside RDM, copilots like GitHub Copilot can securely launch sessions and execute commands across multiple protocols, all without exposing credentials or requiring complex scripting. MCP bridges AI assistants and RDM’s integrated session management to streamline routine operations and strengthen security.

Redefining Remote Management with Augmented AI

In today’s complex IT and managed-services environment, teams managing multiple endpoints, remote servers, and privileged connections face mounting operational challenges. By integrating AI into RDM, Devolutions empowers organizations to:

Move faster: Rapid environment setup and bulk automation shorten time-to-value.

Rapid environment setup and bulk automation shorten time-to-value. Reduce risk: Consistent naming, tagging, and full logging of AI-driven operations strengthen compliance and governance.

Consistent naming, tagging, and full logging of AI-driven operations strengthen compliance and governance. Focus on higher-value work: With routine administration handled by AI, IT professionals can dedicate more time to strategic initiatives that drive results.



MCP Server: Key Advantages

Controlled Innovation: The new MCP server delivers a secure, structured, and fully traceable framework for AI integration. LLM access is governed, data sharing requires explicit permission, and every AI action is logged for full visibility.

The new MCP server delivers a secure, structured, and fully traceable framework for AI integration. LLM access is governed, data sharing requires explicit permission, and every AI action is logged for full visibility. Automation and Productivity: AI becomes a true copilot, automating repetitive tasks, generating folders and scripts, and deploying full environments in minutes instead of hours. The result: faster work, fewer errors, and greater consistency.

AI becomes a true copilot, automating repetitive tasks, generating folders and scripts, and deploying full environments in minutes instead of hours. The result: faster work, fewer errors, and greater consistency. Cybersecurity and Governance: AI operates within a segmented, auditable environment where only authorized data flows. Integrations follow strict compliance and governance standards, ensuring security and trust at every step.

AI operates within a segmented, auditable environment where only authorized data flows. Integrations follow strict compliance and governance standards, ensuring security and trust at every step. Model Freedom and Flexibility: A wide range of LLMs can be used, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Mistral AI, and local models through Ollama. This enables alignment with internal compliance requirements while leveraging the most advanced models available.

The inclusion of AI marks a significant milestone in Devolutions’ ongoing modernization of RDM. The company will continue to evolve RDM based on real-world user feedback, and is inviting community input on upcoming AI-powered features, including:

Automated onboarding and bulk creation of entries

AI-assisted terminal automation for SSH and SQL sessions

Interactive RDP automation with the Devolutions Agent

Context-aware troubleshooting and diagnostics

“The MCP server positions Devolutions as a pioneer in secure, AI-augmented remote access management,” said David Hervieux, CEO of Devolutions. “Now, routine tasks are automated, context appears instantly, and troubleshooting moves at the speed of thought – so IT teams can focus on what truly matters. At the same time, they maintain full transparency, control, and security. It’s a major step forward in building a safer, stronger, and more efficient IT world.”

Devolutions at Microsoft Ignite

Additionally, at Microsoft Ignite 2025, Adam Listek, Product Manager at Devolutions, will lead a featured session titled “Smarter Connections: AI and the Future of Remote Management.” The session will demonstrate how Devolutions’ AI innovations in RDM enable IT professionals to automate server actions, generate scripts, and streamline workflows – helping teams save time and deliver value faster.

To schedule an appointment with Devolutions at Microsoft Ignite, contact events@devolutions.net. For more about Devolutions and its solutions, visit https://devolutions.net/.

About Devolutions

Founded in 2010 in Quebec, Canada, Devolutions serves over one million users across more than 140 countries. The company is on a mission to develop innovative software that enables users to achieve their remote desktop management, password management, privileged access management, and cybersecurity goals – simply, effectively and cost-efficiently. Devolutions is equally committed to delivering outstanding technical support, an exceptional user experience, and high-performance solutions with superior quality. For more information, visit devolutions.net, follow the company on LinkedIn, X and Instagram, like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube.

