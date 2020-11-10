MILWAUKEE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of October 31, 2020 totaled $131.5 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $69.6 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $61.9 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY  
   
As of October 31, 2020 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities $23,665  
Global Discovery1,316  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth15,068  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth5,096  
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity2,412  
Non-U.S. Growth19,434  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth5,438  
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity2,948  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value3,108  
International Value Team  
International Value19,385  
Global Value Team  
Global Value18,009  
Select Equity14  
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets542  
Credit Team  
High Income5,114  
Developing World Team  
Developing World6,994  
Antero Peak Group2  
Antero Peak2,041  
   
Other Assets Under Management3910  
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $131,494  

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.

2 Effective October 1, 2020, the Artisan Partners Thematic Team was renamed the Antero Peak Group.

3 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy, the Antero Peak Group in the Antero Peak Hedge strategy, and the International Value Team in the International Small Cap Value strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

