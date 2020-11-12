Highlights



GAAP net loss attributable to shareholders of Teekay of $35.4 million, or $0.35 per share (inclusive of $66.3 million of impairment charges), and adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of Teekay (1) of $15.2 million, or $0.15 per share, in the third quarter of 2020 (excluding items listed in Appendix A to this release).

of $15.2 million, or $0.15 per share, in the third quarter of 2020 (excluding items listed in Appendix A to this release). Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $227.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, an 18 percent increase over the same period of the prior year.

of $227.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, an 18 percent increase over the same period of the prior year. Reduced consolidated net debt by $88 million in the third quarter of 2020; and total pro forma consolidated liquidity increased to $1.1 billion (2) as of September 30, 2020.

as of September 30, 2020. Teekay Parent is nearing completion of Phase I of the Banff FPSO decommissioning project according to plan; repurchased $14.4 million in principal amount of its existing convertible bond and secured bond at average prices of 81.55 and 92.23, respectively; and completed $150 million refinancing of equity margin revolver.

Teekay LNG extended a charter contract to early-2022 for a 52 percent-owned LNG carrier; LNG fleet is now 100 percent fixed for the remainder of 2020 and 96 percent fixed for 2021.

Teekay Tankers secured a new time charter-out contract for an Aframax tanker and currently has 20 percent of its existing fleet on fixed-rate charters at levels well above current market rates.

Financial Summary

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019(3) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) TEEKAY CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Revenues 396,517 482,805 425,836 Income (loss) from vessel operations 11,384 148,504 (130,389 ) Equity income 24,392 35,343 21,514 Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders of Teekay (35,407 ) 21,723 (198,178 ) (Loss) earnings per share attributable to shareholders of Teekay (0.35 ) 0.21 (1.97 ) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Total adjusted revenues (1) 498,115 592,658 511,825 Total adjusted EBITDA (1) 226,998 315,869 192,880 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Teekay (1) 15,229 39,713 (24,070 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders of Teekay (1) 0.15 0.39 (0.24 ) TEEKAY PARENT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Teekay Parent adjusted EBITDA (1) 3,271 9,694 (10,068 ) Total Teekay Parent free cash flow (1) (17,135 ) (1,908 ) (18,782 )





(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). (2) Pro forma for Teekay Parent's equity margin revolver refinancing completed in early-October 2020. (3) Comparative balances relating to the three months ended September 30, 2019 have been recast to reflect results consistent with the presentation in the Company’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F and this report for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.



CEO Commentary



“In the third quarter of 2020, we reported another adjusted profit, with adjusted net income of approximately $15 million, or $0.15 per share, and total adjusted EBITDA increased by approximately $34 million, or 18 percent, from the prior year period,” commented Kenneth Hvid, Teekay’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Teekay LNG, which accounted for approximately 82 percent of our total adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020, generated strong earnings and cash flows despite a heavy scheduled drydock program. Teekay Tankers also reported positive adjusted net income and outperformed a weak spot tanker market on the strength of fixed-rate charters secured over the past several quarters at attractive levels. Teekay Parent’s adjusted EBITDA improved by $13 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of the prior year, primarily as a result of higher cash distributions from Teekay LNG, lower net general and administrative expenses, and improved results from the Foinaven and Hummingbird FPSOs, partially offset by lower earnings from the Banff FPSO, which ceased production and commenced decommissioning in June 2020. We are nearing completion of Phase I of the Banff FPSO decommissioning project, which has been progressing well in terms of both schedule and budget. The FPSO unit left the field, as scheduled, in late-August 2020 and is now preparing for green recycling, with Phase II of the decommissioning project expected to be carried out in the summer of 2021,” commented Mr. Hvid.

“We have continued to increase our financial strength across the Teekay group,” added Mr. Hvid. “During the past year, we have reduced our consolidated net debt by over $940 million, or approximately 22 percent, and increased our consolidated liquidity from $0.6 billion to $1.1 billion(1) on a pro forma basis as of September 30, 2020. In addition, at Teekay Parent, we used some of our cash balances to opportunistically repurchase $14.4 million in principal amount of our existing convertible and secured bonds for total consideration of $11.9 million at all-in average prices of 81.55 and 92.23, respectively.”

Mr. Hvid concluded, “I want to thank our seafarers and onshore colleagues for their continued dedication to providing safe and uninterrupted service to our customers throughout the course of the pandemic. With our balance sheets continuing to strengthen, extensive contracted revenues at Teekay LNG and no committed growth capital expenditures or significant near-term debt maturities, we believe that we have made significant progress insulating our companies from near-term market volatility and positioning the Teekay Group to create long-term shareholder value.”

(1) Pro forma for Teekay Parent's equity margin revolver refinancing completed on October 1, 2020.



Summary of Results

Teekay Corporation Consolidated

The Company's consolidated results during the third quarter of 2020 improved compared to the same period of the prior year, primarily due to: higher revenues from Teekay Tankers as a result of several fixed-rate charters secured during the past year at higher rates and higher average spot tanker rates in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019; improved results from the commencement of the Foinaven FPSO unit's new bareboat charter contract in March 2020; lower interest expense due to debt reduction over the past year and lower interest rates; Teekay LNG's earnings from the delivery and contract start-up on three equity-accounted LNG carrier newbuildings; fewer off-hire days for scheduled drydockings and repairs; and the commencement of terminal use payments to Teekay LNG's equity-accounted Bahrain LNG Terminal in January 2020. These improvements were partially offset by: a reduction in Teekay Tankers' earnings resulting from the sale of four Suezmax tankers during December 2019 and the first quarter of 2020; a reduction in Teekay LNG's earnings following the sale of two non-core LNG carriers in early-2020; and a reduction in Teekay Parent's earnings from the Banff FPSO unit due to the decommissioning of the Banff oil field, which commenced in June 2020.

In addition, consolidated GAAP net loss decreased as the Company recognized fewer impairment charges in the third quarter of 2020, including write-downs totaling $66.3 million relating to five Aframax tankers, one FPSO unit and one in-chartered FSO unit under an operating lease, compared to write-downs of vessels totaling $175.8 million in the third quarter of 2019; and a gain of $1.1 million recognized in the third quarter of 2020 relating to the repurchase of Teekay's 5 percent Convertible Senior Notes. These items were partially offset by an increase in unrealized credit loss provision adjustments and foreign currency exchange losses incurred in the third quarter of 2020, as compared to unrealized gains in the third quarter of 2019.

Teekay Parent

Total Teekay Parent Free Cash Flow(1) was negative $17.1 million during the third quarter of 2020, compared to negative $18.8 million for the same period of the prior year, primarily due to: the elimination of the operating losses on the Foinaven FPSO unit as a result of the commencement of the new bareboat contract in the first quarter of 2020; higher distributions received from Teekay LNG as a result of Teekay LNG's 32 percent increase in its quarterly cash distributions commencing in May 2020 and the newly-issued Teekay LNG common units Teekay Parent received as consideration for the Teekay LNG incentive distribution rights (IDR) transaction completed in May 2020; lower net general and administrative expenses; and a higher contribution from the Hummingbird FPSO unit mainly due to a new contract that took effect in the fourth quarter of 2019 at a higher rate. These increases are partially offset by: a lower contribution from the Banff FPSO unit due to the decommissioning of the Banff oil field, which commenced in June 2020, and the associated decommissioning costs incurred during the third quarter of 2020. The Banff FPSO unit's estimated remaining net asset retirement obligation relating to the remediation of the subsea infrastructure was $34.2 million as of September 30, 2020 (net of customer recoveries and excluding any remaining operating expenses and recycling costs relating to the FPSO unit).

Please refer to Appendix D of this release for additional information about Teekay Parent's Free Cash Flow(1).

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for a definition of this term and a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.





Summary Results of Daughter Entities



Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG’s net income, adjusted net income(1) and total adjusted EBITDA(1) for the third quarter of 2020, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, were positively impacted by: additional earnings from the delivery and contract start-up of three 50 percent-owned LNG carrier newbuildings in late-2019 and the commencement of terminal use payments to the Bahrain LNG Terminal in one of Teekay LNG's joint ventures; and fewer off-hire days. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in earnings as a result of the sale of non-core vessels and lower charter rates earned by three, 52 percent-owned LNG carriers. Teekay LNG's net income and adjusted net income(1) were further positively impacted by lower net interest expense in the third quarter of 2020 as a result of debt repayments over the past year.

In addition, Teekay LNG's GAAP net income was negatively impacted by unrealized credit loss provision adjustments related to the adoption of new accounting standards (ASC 326) at the beginning of 2020 and unrealized foreign currency exchange losses incurred in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to unrealized gains in the third quarter of 2019; partially offset by unrealized gains on non-designated derivative instruments in the third quarter of 2020 compared to unrealized losses in the third quarter of 2019.

Please refer to Teekay LNG's third quarter 2020 earnings release for additional information on the financial results for this entity.

Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers' GAAP net loss increased for the third quarter of 2020, while non-GAAP adjusted net income(1) and total adjusted EBITDA(1) improved compared to the same period of the prior year. These measures were positively impacted primarily by higher revenues from several fixed-rate charters secured during the past year at higher rates and higher spot tanker rates in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the prior year, partially offset by the sale of four Suezmax tankers during December 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, as well as the sale of the non-US portion of the ship-to-ship support services and LNG terminal management business in the second quarter of 2020. Teekay Tankers' GAAP net loss in the third quarter of 2020 also included a $45.0 million write-down of assets.

Following three strong quarters, spot tanker rates came under pressure during the third quarter of 2020 as a result of seasonal weakness, lower oil demand, record OPEC+ production cuts, and the unwinding of floating storage. Teekay Tankers was able to partially mitigate the impact of these weaker rates with 22 percent of its fleet on fixed-rate charters during the third quarter at an average rate of $37,600 per day. The weakness in spot tanker rates has continued into the fourth quarter of 2020, with rates so far averaging below the levels in the third quarter of 2020.

Please refer to Teekay Tankers' third quarter 2020 earnings release for additional information on the financial results for this entity.

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for a definition of this term and a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.





Summary of Recent Events

Teekay Parent

In early-October 2020, Teekay Parent closed on a new equity margin revolver of up to $150 million maturing in June 2022 to refinance the previous facility which was scheduled to mature in December 2020. The new revolver has substantially similar terms to the previous facility and currently remains fully undrawn.

Since mid-September 2020, Teekay Parent has repurchased $12.8 million in principal amount of its existing 5 percent Convertible Senior Notes for total consideration of $10.5 million at an average all-in price of 81.55, and $1.6 million in principal amount of its existing 9.25 percent Secured Senior Notes for total consideration of $1.5 million at an average all-in price of 92.23.

Teekay LNG

In August 2020, Teekay LNG issued the equivalent of $112 million of unsecured, 5-year notes in the Norwegian Bond market at an all-in fixed coupon rate of 5.74 percent. The net proceeds from the bond issuance were used to repay drawings on the Partnership's revolving credit facilities and as a result, the new bond issuance did not increase Teekay LNG's financial leverage.

In October 2020, the charterer of the 52 percent-owned Marib Spirit exercised its options to extend the current charter by 14 months at a higher charter rate, extending the vessel's charter coverage to early-2022.

Teekay Tankers

In August 2020, Teekay Tankers secured a three-year, $67 million term loan to refinance four Suezmax tankers. The net proceeds from the new debt facility, along with existing cash balances, were used to repay approximately $85 million outstanding on Teekay Tankers' existing debt facility with respect to these vessels that was scheduled to mature in 2021.

In September 2020, Teekay Tankers entered into a one-year time charter-out contract for an Aframax tanker at $18,700 per day, which commenced in early-October 2020.

In October 2020, Teekay Tankers repurchased two of its Aframax vessels that were previously subject to long-term finance leases for a total purchase price of $29.6 million. The purchase was funded with existing cash balances and therefore, the two vessels are currently unencumbered.

Liquidity

As at September 30, 2020, Teekay Parent had total liquidity of approximately $142.5 million (consisting of $54.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and $87.8 million of undrawn capacity from a revolving credit facility), compared to Teekay Parent liquidity of $165.5 million as at June 30, 2020. Including Teekay Parent's equity margin revolver refinancing completed on October 1, 2020, Teekay Parent's pro forma total liquidity would have been approximately $173.5 million as of September 30, 2020.

On a consolidated basis, as at September 30, 2020, Teekay had consolidated total liquidity of approximately $1.0 billion (consisting of $376.6 million of cash and cash equivalents and $666.5 million of undrawn capacity from its credit facilities), up from total consolidated liquidity of $939.4 million as at June 30, 2020. Including Teekay Parent's equity margin revolver refinancing completed on October 1, 2020, Teekay's pro forma consolidated total liquidity would have been approximately $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2020.

Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes various financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These non-GAAP financial measures, which include Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders of Teekay, Teekay Parent Free Cash Flow, Total Adjusted Revenues, Net Interest Expense, Adjusted Equity Income and Adjusted EBITDA, are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered substitutes for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures do not have standardized meanings across companies, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company’s financial performance, as does management.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Total Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and is adjusted to exclude certain items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated in advance or that are not considered representative of core operating performance. Such adjustments include foreign currency exchange gains and losses, any write-downs and/or gains and losses on sale of operating assets, adjustments for direct financing and sales-type leases to a cash basis, amortization of in-process revenue contracts, unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, credit loss provision adjustments, write-downs related to equity-accounted investments, our share of the above items in non-consolidated joint ventures which are accounted for using the equity method of accounting, and other income or loss. Total Adjusted EBITDA also excludes realized gains or losses on interest rate swaps as management, in assessing the Company's performance, views these gains or losses as an element of interest expense and realized gains or losses on derivative instruments resulting from amendments or terminations of the underlying instruments.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA represents Adjusted EBITDA from vessels that are consolidated on the Company's financial statements. Adjusted EBITDA from Equity-Accounted Vessels represents the Company's proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA from its equity-accounted vessels. The Company does not have the unilateral ability to determine whether the cash generated by its equity-accounted vessels is retained within the entity in which the Company holds the equity-accounted investments or distributed to the Company and other owners. In addition, the Company does not control the timing of any such distributions to the Company and other owners. Total Adjusted EBITDA represents Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA plus Adjusted EBITDA from Equity-Accounted Joint Ventures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by certain investors and management to measure the operational performance of companies. Please refer to Appendices C and E of this release for reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) and equity (loss) income, respectively, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures reflected in the Company’s consolidated financial statements.

Total Adjusted Revenues represents the Company's revenues from its consolidated vessels, as shown in the Company's Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income, and its proportionate ownership percentage of the revenues from its equity-accounted joint ventures, as shown in Appendix E of this release, and commencing in 2020, less the Company's proportionate share of revenues earned directly from its equity-accounted joint ventures. Please refer to Appendix E of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to revenues and equity income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements. The Company does not have the unilateral ability to determine whether the cash generated by its equity-accounted vessels is retained within the entity in which the Company holds the equity-accounted investments or distributed to the Company and other owners. In addition, the Company does not control the timing of any such distributions to the Company and other owners.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders of Teekay excludes items of income or loss from GAAP net income (loss) that are typically excluded by securities analysts in their published estimates of the Company’s financial results. The Company believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company’s financial performance, as does management. Please refer to Appendix A of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net (loss) income, and refer to footnote (6) of the statements of (loss) income for a reconciliation of adjusted equity income to equity income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure reflected in the Company’s consolidated financial statements.

Teekay Parent Financial Measures

Teekay Parent Adjusted EBITDA represents the sum of (a) distributions or dividends (including payments-in-kind) relating to a given quarter (but received by Teekay Parent in the following quarter) as a result of ownership interests in its consolidated publicly-traded subsidiaries (Teekay LNG and Teekay Tankers), net of Teekay Parent’s corporate general and administrative expenditures for the given quarter and (b) Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Teekay Parent’s directly-owned and chartered-in assets.

Teekay Parent Free Cash Flow represents Teekay Parent Adjusted EBITDA, less Teekay Parent’s net interest expense and, commencing in the second quarter of 2020, asset retirement costs incurred for the given quarter. Net Interest Expense includes interest expense (excluding the amortization of prepaid loan costs), interest income and realized losses on interest rate swaps. Please refer to Appendices B, C, D and E of this release for further details and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures reflected in the Company’s consolidated financial statements.









Teekay Corporation

Summary Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 (1) 2020 2019 (1) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues 396,517 482,805 425,836 1,453,376 1,375,106 Voyage expenses (61,736 ) (66,896 ) (97,829 ) (250,196 ) (310,022 ) Vessel operating expenses (153,764 ) (147,796 ) (159,616 ) (454,853 ) (479,229 ) Time-charter hire expense (18,796 ) (17,714 ) (28,932 ) (63,566 ) (87,587 ) Depreciation and amortization (64,352 ) (62,936 ) (73,633 ) (200,205 ) (219,589 ) General and administrative expenses (18,073 ) (23,668 ) (20,016 ) (60,018 ) (63,856 ) Write-down and (loss) gain on sale of assets (2) (66,273 ) (10,669 ) (175,785 ) (171,548 ) (179,113 ) Gain on commencement of sales-type lease (3) — — — 44,943 — Restructuring charges (4) (2,139 ) (4,622 ) (414 ) (9,149 ) (10,404 ) Income (loss) from vessel operations 11,384 148,504 (130,389 ) 288,784 25,306 Interest expense (53,175 ) (59,245 ) (67,707 ) (174,940 ) (211,583 ) Interest income 1,754 2,314 1,485 6,871 6,407 Realized and unrealized losses on non-designated derivative instruments (5) (1,471 ) (9,270 ) (1,924 ) (32,404 ) (18,311 ) Equity income (loss) (6) 24,392 35,343 21,514 62,048 (46,423 ) Income tax (expense) recovery (7) (3,702 ) 17,175 (3,091 ) 9,681 (11,531 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (5,943 ) (8,922 ) 5,628 (8,219 ) (2,853 ) Other loss – net (8) (14,627 ) (399 ) (1,424 ) (15,707 ) (12,495 ) Net (loss) income (41,388 ) 125,500 (175,908 ) 136,114 (271,483 ) Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests 5,981 (103,777 ) (22,270 ) (199,603 ) (50,437 ) Net (loss) income attributable to the shareholders of Teekay Corporation (35,407 ) 21,723 (198,178 ) (63,489 ) (321,920 ) Earnings (loss) per common share of Teekay Corporation - Basic $ (0.35 ) $ 0.21 $ (1.97 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (3.20 ) - Diluted $ (0.35 ) $ 0.21 $ (1.97 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (3.20 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Basic 101,107,371 101,107,362 100,784,683 101,034,362 100,697,251 - Diluted 101,107,371 101,196,383 100,784,683 101,034,362 100,697,251





(1) Comparative balances relating to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 have been recast to reflect results consistent with the presentation in the Company’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F and this report for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. (2) Write-down and (loss) gain on sale of assets for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes write-downs of $66.3 million relating to five Aframax tankers, the Hummingbird FPSO unit, and the Suksan Salamander FSO unit, an operating lease right-of-use (ROU) asset. The five Aframax tankers were written down to their estimated fair values. In 2020, the Company made changes to the Hummingbird's expected future cash flows based on the market environment and oil prices, and contract discussions with the customer, which resulted in the vessel being fully written down. In the third quarter of 2020, the Company also made changes to the Suksan Salamander's expected future cash flows based on recent progress on the early termination of the in-charter and the corresponding novation of the charter contract to Altera Infrastructure LP (Altera). Write-down and (loss) gain on sale of assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 also includes a $13.6 million provision incurred in the second quarter of 2020 relating to an adjustment in the Banff FPSO unit's estimated asset retirement obligation and the write-down of the unit's remaining residual value, write-downs of six multi-gas carriers totaling $45.0 million and other write-downs of two FPSO units totaling $46.5 million, both of which were incurred in the first quarter of 2020. Write-down and (loss) gain on sale of assets for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes $175.0 million relating to the write-down of two FPSO units owned by Teekay Parent. (3) Gain on commencement of sales-type lease of $44.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 relates to the commencement of the sales-type lease for the Foinaven FPSO unit as a result of a new bareboat charter agreement. (4) Restructuring charges for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes redundancy accruals arising from the cessation of production of the Petrojarl Banff FPSO unit in June 2020, the restructuring of the Company's tanker operations, and the reorganization and realignment of resources of the Company's shared services functions, of which a portion of the costs are recoverable from the customer, Altera. Restructuring charges for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 also includes severance costs resulting from the expected termination of the contract for an FSO unit based in Australia, which are expected to be fully recoverable from the customer. Recoverable severance costs totaling $1.0 million and $6.7 million are presented in revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. (5) Realized and unrealized losses related to derivative instruments that are not designated in qualifying hedging relationships for accounting purposes are included as a separate line item in the consolidated statements of (loss) income. The realized losses relate to the amounts the Company actually paid to settle such derivative instruments and the unrealized gains (losses) relate to the change in fair value of such derivative instruments, as detailed in the table below:





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Realized (losses) gains relating to Interest rate swap agreements (5,349 ) (3,879 ) (2,247 ) (11,905 ) (5,720 ) Stock purchase warrants (i) — — — — (25,559 ) Foreign currency forward contracts 379 — — 138 — Forward freight agreements (183 ) (201 ) 435 (433 ) 393 (5,153 ) (4,080 ) (1,812 ) (12,200 ) (30,886 ) Unrealized gains (losses) relating to Interest rate swap agreements 3,956 (5,251 ) (623 ) (20,107 ) (14,839 ) Foreign currency forward contracts (53 ) 53 (435 ) 202 (536 ) Stock purchase warrants (i) — — — — 26,900 Forward freight agreements (221 ) 8 946 (299 ) 1,050 3,682 (5,190 ) (112 ) (20,204 ) 12,575 Total realized and unrealized losses on derivative instruments (1,471 ) (9,270 ) (1,924 ) (32,404 ) (18,311 )





(i) Stock purchase warrants for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 relates to the sale of the Company's remaining interest in Altera in May 2019. Also refer to footnote (6)(i) below.





(6) The Company’s proportionate share of items within equity income (loss) as identified in Appendix A of this release is detailed in the table below. By excluding these items from equity income (loss) as reflected in the consolidated statements of (loss) income , the Company believes the resulting adjusted equity income is a normalized amount that can be used to evaluate the financial performance of the Company’s equity-accounted investments. Adjusted equity income is a non-GAAP financial measure.







Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020

2020

2019

2020 2019

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Equity income (loss) 24,392 35,343 21,514 62,048 (46,423 ) Proportionate share of unrealized (gains) losses on derivative instruments (2,680 ) 3,806 5,170 23,330 19,138 Loss on sale of investment in Altera (i) — — — — 72,753 Other (ii) 8,266 (61 ) (150 ) 16,646 873 Equity income adjusted for items in Appendix A 29,978 39,088 26,534 102,024 46,341





(i) During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recognized a loss of $7.9 million on sale of its investment in Altera to affiliates of Brookfield Business Partners L.P., which occurred in May 2019. In connection with the sale, the Company also recognized a write-down of $64.9 million on its equity-accounted investment in Altera during the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Also refer to footnote (5)(i) above in respect of gains and losses on stock purchase warrants. (ii) Other for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and three months ended June 30, 2020, includes unrealized credit loss provision adjustments to the Company's financial instruments as a result of the adoption in 2020 of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (ASU 2016-13).





(7) Income tax (expense) recovery for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and nine months ended September 30, 2020, includes a reduction in freight tax accruals of $16.8 million related to periods prior to 2020. (8) Other loss - net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and three months ended June 30, 2020 includes unrealized credit loss provision adjustments of $15.0 million, $15.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13 effective January 1, 2020. Other loss – net for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes a $10.7 million loss relating to the repurchase of the Company's 2020 Unsecured Senior Notes, which matured in January 2020.













Teekay Corporation

Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

As at September 30, As at June 30, As at December 31, 2020 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents - Teekay Parent 54,655 66,917 104,196 Cash and cash equivalents - Teekay LNG 201,036 226,328 160,221 Cash and cash equivalents - Teekay Tankers 120,872 167,907 88,824 Assets held for sale — — 65,458 Accounts receivable and other current assets 274,408 318,726 393,406 Restricted cash - Teekay Parent 4,060 3,915 2,048 Restricted cash - Teekay LNG 53,801 66,147 93,070 Restricted cash - Teekay Tankers 8,123 8,203 6,508 Vessels and equipment - Teekay Parent — 13,964 95,984 Vessels and equipment - Teekay LNG 2,908,182 2,931,602 3,027,342 Vessels and equipment - Teekay Tankers 1,616,518 1,672,976 1,750,166 Operating lease right-of-use assets 61,796 81,255 159,638 Net investment in direct financing and sales-type leases 537,142 554,986 818,809 Investments in and loans to equity-accounted investments 1,111,660 1,102,386 1,173,728 Other non-current assets 128,867 130,200 133,466 Total Assets 7,081,120 7,345,512 8,072,864 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable and other current liabilities 461,664 441,857 430,497 Liabilities related to assets held for sale — — 2,980 Short-term debt - Teekay Tankers 20,000 10,000 50,000 Current portion of long-term debt - Teekay Parent — — 86,674 Current portion of long-term debt - Teekay LNG 363,161 366,237 463,047 Current portion of long-term debt - Teekay Tankers 37,756 53,830 68,930 Long-term debt - Teekay Parent 346,178 354,065 349,403 Long-term debt - Teekay LNG 2,488,953 2,568,258 2,779,253 Long-term debt - Teekay Tankers 573,381 661,627 905,537 Operating lease liabilities 63,529 72,982 148,602 Other long-term liabilities 196,568 229,415 216,348 Equity: Non-controlling interests 2,033,112 2,058,273 2,089,730 Shareholders of Teekay 496,818 528,968 481,863 Total Liabilities and Equity 7,081,120 7,345,512 8,072,864 Net debt - Teekay Parent (1) 287,463 283,233 329,833 Net debt - Teekay LNG (1) 2,597,277 2,642,020 2,989,009 Net debt - Teekay Tankers (1) 502,142 549,347 929,135





(1) Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure and represents short-term debt, current portion of long-term debt and long-term debt, less cash and cash equivalents, and, if applicable, restricted cash.











Teekay Corporation

Summary Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

2019

(unaudited) (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by (used for) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) 136,114 (271,483 ) Non-cash and non-operating items: Depreciation and amortization 200,205 219,589 Unrealized loss on derivative instruments 22,373 38,803 Write-down and loss on sale 171,548 179,113 Gain on commencement of sales-type lease (44,943 ) — Equity (income) loss, net of dividends received (29,751 ) 71,797 Foreign currency exchange loss and other 33,747 13,602 Direct financing lease payments received 337,363 9,242 Change in operating assets and liabilities 92,310 41,729 Asset retirement obligation expenditures (15,207 ) — Expenditures for dry docking (9,623 ) (46,266 ) Net operating cash flow 894,136 256,126 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs 1,109,267 449,686 Prepayments of long-term debt (1,639,223 ) (774,401 ) Scheduled repayments of long-term debt (267,953 ) (171,946 ) Proceeds from short-term debt 235,000 125,000 Prepayment of short-term debt (265,000 ) (75,000 ) Proceeds from financing related to sales-leaseback of vessels — 381,526 Prepayment of obligations related to finance leases — (111,617 ) Repayments of obligations related to finance leases (71,135 ) (72,559 ) Repurchase of Teekay LNG common units (15,635 ) (25,729 ) Distributions paid from subsidiaries to non-controlling interests (58,081 ) (46,982 ) Cash dividends paid — (5,523 ) Other financing activities (798 ) (580 ) Net financing cash flow (973,558 ) (328,125 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Expenditures for vessels and equipment (18,468 ) (98,713 ) Proceeds from sale of vessels and equipment 60,915 — Proceeds from sale of assets, net of cash sold 24,977 100,000 Loan repayment by joint venture 4,650 — Investment in equity-accounted investments — (42,171 ) Other investing activities (6,430 ) — Net investing cash flow 65,644 (40,884 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,778 ) (112,883 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period 456,325 505,639 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period 442,547 392,756











Teekay Corporation

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020

2020

2020

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) $ Per $ Per $ Per $ Share(1) $ Share(1) $ Share(1) Net (loss) income – GAAP basis (41,388 ) 125,500 136,114 Adjust for: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests 5,981 (103,777 ) (199,603 ) Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders of Teekay (35,407 ) (0.35 ) 21,723 0.21 (63,489 ) (0.63 ) Add (subtract) specific items affecting net loss Unrealized (gains) losses from derivative instruments(2) (6,362 ) (0.06 ) 8,995 0.09 43,533 0.43 Foreign currency exchange losses (3) 4,275 0.04 7,492 0.07 3,304 0.03 Banff FPSO decommissioning costs net of recoveries(4) 10,564 0.10 5,854 0.06 16,418 0.16 Write-down and (loss) gain on sale of vessels and other assets(5)

66,872 0.66 10,669 0.11 172,147 1.70 Gain on commencement of sales-type lease(6) — — — — (44,943 ) (0.44 ) Restructuring charges, net of recoveries 1,186 0.01 112 — 2,486 0.02 Other(7) 22,657 0.22 (17,598 ) (0.17 ) 13,289 0.13 Non-controlling interests’ share of items above(8) (48,556 ) (0.48 ) 2,466 0.02 (62,544 ) (0.62 ) Total adjustments 50,636 0.49 17,990 0.18 143,690 1.42 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of Teekay 15,229 0.15 39,713 0.39 80,201 0.79





(1) Basic per share amounts. (2) Reflects unrealized gains (losses) relating to the change in the mark-to-market value of derivative instruments that are not designated in qualifying hedging relationships for accounting purposes, including those gains (losses) included in the Company's proportionate share of equity income (loss) from joint ventures. (3) Foreign currency exchange losses (gains) primarily relate to the Company’s debt denominated in Euros and Norwegian Kroner (NOK) and unrealized losses on cross currency swaps used to economically hedge the principal and interest on NOK bonds. (4) In the first quarter of 2020, CNR International (U.K.) Limited (or CNR) provided formal notice to the Company of its intention to decommission the Banff field and remove the Banff FPSO and the Apollo Spirit FSO from the field in June 2020. The oil production under the existing contract for the Banff FPSO unit ceased in June 2020, and the Company commenced decommissioning activities during the second quarter of 2020. (5) Refer to footnote (2) of the Summary Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income for additional information. (6) Gain on commencement of sales-type lease for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 relates to the commencement of the sales-type lease for the Foinaven FPSO unit as a result of a new bareboat charter agreement. (7) Other for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and three months ended June 30,2020, includes credit loss provision adjustments to the Company's financial instruments upon adoption of ASU 2016-13. Other for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and three months ended June 30, 2020 also includes a reduction in freight tax accruals. (8) Items affecting net income include items from the Company’s consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiaries. The specific items affecting net income are analyzed to determine whether any of the amounts originated from a consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiary. Each amount that originates from a consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiary is multiplied by the non-controlling interests’ percentage share in this subsidiary to determine the non-controlling interests’ share of the amount. The amount identified as “Non-controlling interests’ share of items above” in the table above is the cumulative amount of the non-controlling interests’ proportionate share of items listed in the table.











Teekay Corporation

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019

2019

(unaudited) (unaudited) $ Per $ Per $ Share(1) $ Share(1) Net loss – GAAP basis (175,908 ) (271,483 ) Adjust for: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (22,270 ) (50,437 ) Net loss attributable to shareholders of Teekay (198,178 ) (1.97 ) (321,920 ) (3.20 ) Add (subtract) specific items affecting net loss Unrealized losses from non-designated derivative instruments(2) 5,283 0.05 6,565 0.07 Foreign currency exchange gains(3) (7,059 ) (0.07 ) (1,099 ) (0.01 ) Write-down and (loss) gain on sale of vessels and other assets(4)

175,785 1.74 251,866 2.50 Restructuring charges, net of recoveries 414 — 3,941 0.04 Other(5) 1,267 0.01 40,594 0.40 Non-controlling interests’ share of items above(6) (1,582 ) (0.02 ) (30,340 ) (0.30 ) Total adjustments 174,108 1.71 271,527 2.70 Adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders of Teekay (24,070 ) (0.24 ) (50,393 ) (0.50 )





(1) Basic per share amounts. (2) Reflects unrealized losses (gains) relating to the change in the mark-to-market value of derivative instruments that are not designated in qualifying hedging relationships for accounting purposes, including those losses (gains) included in the Company's proportionate share of equity income (loss) from joint ventures. (3) Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses primarily relate to the Company’s debt denominated in Euros and Norwegian Kroner (NOK) and unrealized (gains) losses on cross currency swaps used to economically hedge the principal and interest on NOK bonds. (4) Refer to footnote (2) of the Summary Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income for additional information. (5) Other for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes upfront fees on the refinancing of a vessel. Other for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 also includes the realized loss on sale of stock purchase warrants in Altera, a loss on the repurchase of 2020 Notes, and the loan extinguishment costs related to Teekay LNG's refinancing of one of its debt facilities. (6) Items affecting net loss include items from the Company’s consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiaries. The specific items affecting net loss are analyzed to determine whether any of the amounts originated from a consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiary. Each amount that originates from a consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiary is multiplied by the non-controlling interests’ percentage share in this subsidiary to determine the non-controlling interests’ share of the amount. The amount identified as “Non-controlling interests’ share of items above” in the table above is the cumulative amount of the non-controlling interests’ proportionate share of items listed in the table.











Teekay Corporation

Appendix B - Supplemental Financial Information

Summary Statement of Income (loss) for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)

Teekay Teekay Teekay Consolidation Total LNG Tankers Parent Adjustments(1) Revenues 148,935 170,240 77,342 — 396,517 Voyage expenses (3,950 ) (57,777 ) (9 ) — (61,736 ) Vessel operating expenses (30,642 ) (46,336 ) (76,786 ) — (153,764 ) Time-charter hire expense (5,980 ) (9,070 ) (3,746 ) — (18,796 ) Depreciation and amortization (32,601 ) (29,992 ) (1,759 ) — (64,352 ) General and administrative expenses (6,165 ) (9,887 ) (2,021 ) — (18,073 ) Write-down of vessels — (44,973 ) (21,300 ) — (66,273 ) Restructuring charges — (1,398 ) (741 ) — (2,139 ) Income (loss) from vessel operations 69,597 (29,193 ) (29,020 ) — 11,384 Interest expense (30,528 ) (12,553 ) (10,124 ) 30 (53,175 ) Interest income 1,406 337 41 (30 ) 1,754 Realized and unrealized (loss) gain on non-designated derivative instruments (1,327 ) (414 ) 270 — (1,471 ) Equity income 24,346 46 — — 24,392 Equity in earnings of subsidiaries (2) — — 1,619 (1,619 ) — Income tax expense (1,420 ) (2,187 ) (95 ) — (3,702 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (7,853 ) (514 ) 2,424 — (5,943 ) Other (loss) income – net (14,149 ) 44 (522 ) — (14,627 ) Net income (loss) 40,072 (44,434 ) (35,407 ) (1,619 ) (41,388 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (3) 203 — — 5,778 5,981 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders/ unitholders of publicly-listed entities 40,275 (44,434 ) (35,407 ) 4,159 (35,407 )





(1) Consolidation Adjustments column includes adjustments which eliminate transactions between Teekay LNG, Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent. (2) Teekay Corporation’s proportionate share of the net earnings of its publicly-traded subsidiaries. (3) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in the Teekay LNG column represents the joint venture partners’ share of the net income of its respective consolidated joint ventures. Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in the Consolidation Adjustments column represents the public’s share of the net income of Teekay’s publicly-traded consolidated subsidiaries.











Teekay Corporation

Appendix C - Supplemental Financial Information

Teekay Parent Summary Operating Results

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)

Teekay Corporate Parent FPSOs Other(1) G&A Total Revenues 16,245 61,097 — 77,342 Voyage expenses (9 ) — — (9 ) Vessel operating expenses (21,563 ) (55,223 ) — (76,786 ) Time-charter hire expense (2 ) (3,744 ) — (3,746 ) Depreciation and amortization (1,759 ) — — (1,759 ) General and administrative expenses (398 ) — (1,623 ) (2,021 ) Write-down of vessels (2) (12,200 ) (9,100 ) — (21,300 ) Restructuring charges (900 ) 159 — (741 ) Loss from vessel operations (20,586 ) (6,811 ) (1,623 ) (29,020 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,759 — — 1,759 Amortization of operating lease liability — and other (749 ) 602 — (147 ) Write-down of vessels (2) 12,200 9,100 — 21,300 Daughter Entities distributions (3) — — 9,379 9,379 Teekay Parent adjusted EBITDA (7,376 ) 2,891 7,756 3,271





(1) Includes the results of one chartered-in FSO unit owned by Altera, which is largely on a flow-through basis with Teekay Parent earning a small margin. (2) Write-down of vessels for the three months ended September 30, 2020 relates to write-down of the Hummingbird FPSO unit and the Suksan Salamander FSO unit, an operating lease ROU asset. Please refer to footnote (2) of the Summary Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income of this release for further details. (3) In addition to the adjusted EBITDA generated by its directly owned and chartered-in assets, Teekay Parent also receives cash distributions from its consolidated publicly-traded subsidiary, Teekay LNG. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, Teekay Parent received cash distributions of $9.4 million from Teekay LNG, including those made with respect to its general partner interests in Teekay LNG. Distributions received for a given quarter consist of the amount of distributions relating to such quarter but received by Teekay Parent in the following quarter. Please refer to Appendix D of this release for further details.











Teekay Corporation

Appendix D - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Teekay Parent Free Cash Flow

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020

2020

2019

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Daughter Entities distributions to Teekay Parent (1) Teekay LNG Limited Partner interests (2) 8,990 8,990 4,790 GP interests 389 389 300 Total Daughter Entity Distributions to Teekay Parent 9,379 9,379 5,090 FPSOs (7,376 ) 2,250 (13,087 ) Other income and corporate general and administrative expenses Other Income 2,891 3,488 649 Corporate general and administrative expenses (3) (1,623 ) (5,423 ) (2,720 ) TEEKAY PARENT ADJUSTED EBITDA (4) 3,271 9,694 (10,068 ) Net interest expense (5) (8,237 ) (8,675 ) (8,714 ) Asset retirement costs incurred (6) (12,169 ) (2,927 ) — TOTAL TEEKAY PARENT FREE CASH FLOW (17,135 ) (1,908 ) (18,782 ) Weighted-average number of common shares - Basic 101,107,371 101,107,362 100,784,683





(1) Daughter Entities dividends and distributions for a given quarter consist of the amount of dividends and distributions relating to such quarter but received by Teekay Parent in the following quarter. (2) Common unit distribution cash flows to Teekay Parent are based on Teekay Parent’s ownership on the ex-dividend date for its publicly-traded subsidiary Teekay LNG for the periods as follows:





Three Months Ended

September 30, June, 30 September 30, 2020 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Teekay LNG Distribution per common unit $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.19 Common units owned by Teekay Parent 35,958,274 35,958,274 25,208,274 Total distribution $ 8,989,569 8,989,569 $ 4,789,572





(3) Increase in corporate general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 relates primarily to a change in timing of annual equity-based compensation grants in 2020 and professional fees associated with the IDR transaction completed in May 2020. (4) Please refer to Appendices C and E for additional financial information on Teekay Parent’s adjusted EBITDA. (5) Please see Appendix E to this release for a description of this measure and a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure as used in this release to interest expense net of interest income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (6) Relates to decommissioning activities for the Banff FPSO unit, which have been accrued on the balance sheet as an asset retirement obligation. Please see Appendix C footnote (2) for additional information.















Teekay Corporation

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliations





Teekay Corporation

Appendix E - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA - Consolidated

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net (loss) income (41,388 ) 125,500 (175,908 ) Depreciation and amortization 64,352 62,936 73,633 Interest expense, net of interest income 51,421 56,931 66,222 Income tax expense (recovery) 3,702 (17,175 ) 3,091 EBITDA 78,087 228,192 (32,962 ) Specific income statement items affecting EBITDA: Write-down and (loss) gain on sale of assets 66,273 10,669 175,785 Adjustments for direct financing and sales-type lease to a cash basis and other 2,976 2,452 3,191 Realized and unrealized losses on derivative instruments 1,471 9,270 1,924 Realized gains (losses) from the settlements of non-designated derivative instruments 195 (200 ) 435 Equity income (24,392 ) (35,343 ) (21,514 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 5,943 8,922 (5,628 ) Other loss - net (1) 14,627 399 1,424 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 145,180 224,361 122,655 Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels (See Appendix E) 81,818 91,508 70,225 Total Adjusted EBITDA 226,998 315,869 192,880





(1) Please refer to footnote (8) of the Summary Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income of this release for further details.











Teekay Corporation

Appendix E - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA – Equity-Accounted Vessels

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) At Company's At Company's At Company's 100% Portion(1) 100% Portion(1) 100% Portion(1) Revenues 248,474 107,619 266,539 115,422 207,749 91,490 Vessel and other operating expenses (77,966 ) (34,522 ) (74,233 ) (32,468 ) (60,219 ) (26,779 ) Depreciation and amortization (27,436 ) (13,804 ) (26,075 ) (13,006 ) (29,799 ) (14,416 ) Income from vessel operations of equity-accounted vessels 143,072 59,293 166,231 69,948 117,731 50,295 Net interest expense (61,774 ) (25,228 ) (73,310 ) (29,465 ) (57,031 ) (23,423 ) Income tax (expense) recovery (449 ) (235 ) 225 110 (32 ) (16 ) Other items including realized and unrealized loss on derivative instruments (2) (26,624 ) (9,438 ) (17,786 ) (5,250 ) (18,270 ) (5,492 ) Gain on sale of equity-accounted investments — — 150 Net income / equity income of equity-accounted vessels 54,225 24,392 75,360 35,343 42,398 21,514 Net income / equity income of equity-accounted vessels 54,225 24,392 75,360 35,343 42,398 21,514 Depreciation and amortization 27,436 13,804 26,075 13,006 29,799 14,416 Net interest expense 61,774 25,228 73,310 29,465 57,031 23,423 Income tax expense (recovery) 449 235 (225 ) (110 ) 32 16 EBITDA 143,884 63,659 174,520 77,704 129,260 59,369 Specific income statement items affecting EBITDA: Adjustments for direct financing and sales-type lease to a cash basis 26,752 9,677 26,381 9,499 17,701 6,470 Amortization of in-process contracts and other (1,759 ) (956 ) (1,738 ) (945 ) (1,758 ) (956 ) Other items including realized and unrealized loss on derivative instruments(2) 26,624 9,438 17,786 5,250 18,270 5,492 Loss on sale of equity-accounted investments — — (150 ) Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels (3) 195,501 81,818 216,949 91,508 163,473 70,225





(1) The Company’s proportionate share of its equity-accounted vessels and other investments ranged from 20% to 52%. (2) Includes credit loss provision adjustments recorded upon the adoption of ASU 2016-13 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020. (3) Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels represents the Company’s proportionate share of adjusted EBITDA from its equity-accounted vessels and other investments.











Teekay Corporation

Appendix E - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Total Adjusted Revenues

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 (1) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues 396,517 482,805 425,836 Proportionate share of revenues from equity-accounted joint ventures 107,619 115,422 91,490 Less proportionate share of voyage revenues earned directly from equity-accounted joint ventures (6,021 ) (5,569 ) (5,501 ) Total adjusted revenues 498,115 592,658 511,825





(1) Comparative balances relating to the three months ended September 30, 2019 have been recast to reflect results consistent with the presentation in the Company’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F and this report for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.











Teekay Corporation

Appendix E - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA - Teekay Parent

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited) Teekay Corporate Parent FPSOs Other G&A Total Teekay Parent (loss) income from vessel operations (11,540 ) 2,892 (5,423 ) (14,071 ) Write-down of vessels 13,565 — — 13,565 Depreciation and amortization 1,761 — — 1,761 Amortization of operating lease liability and other (1,536 ) 596 — (940 ) Daughter Entities distributions — — 9,401 9,401 Adjusted EBITDA – Teekay Parent 2,250 3,488 3,978 9,716













Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (unaudited) Teekay Corporate Parent FPSOs Other G&A Total Teekay Parent (loss) income from vessel operations (194,415 ) 8 (2,720 ) (197,127 ) Write-down of vessels 175,000 — — 175,000 Depreciation and amortization 7,811 38 — 7,849 Amortization of in-process revenue contracts and other (1,483 ) 603 — (880 ) Daughter Entities distributions — — 5,090 5,090 Adjusted EBITDA – Teekay Parent (13,087 ) 649 2,370 (10,068 )











Teekay Corporation

Appendix E - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Interest Expense - Teekay Parent

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020

2020

2019

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest expense (53,175 ) (59,245 ) (67,707 ) Interest income 1,754 2,314 1,485 Interest expense net of interest income consolidated (51,421 ) (56,931 ) (66,222 ) Less: Non-Teekay Parent interest expense net of interest income (41,338 ) (46,371 ) (55,545 ) Interest expense net of interest income - Teekay Parent (10,083 ) (10,560 ) (10,677 ) Teekay Parent non-cash accretion and loan cost amortization 2,188 2,191 2,204 Teekay Parent realized losses on interest rate swaps (342 ) (306 ) (241 ) Net interest expense - Teekay Parent (8,237 ) (8,675 ) (8,714 )







Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management’s current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including statements, among other things, regarding: the impact of COVID-19 and related global events on the Company’s business and financial results; fixed charter coverage for Teekay LNG’s and Teekay Tankers’ fleets for the remainder of 2020 and 2021; the timing and cost of the remediation of the Banff field’s subsea infrastructure and the Banff FPSO unit's decommissioning and recycling; and the Company's liquidity and the Teekay Group’s positioning for both near-term market volatility and to create long-term shareholder value. The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement: market or counterparty reaction to changes in exploration, production and storage of offshore oil and gas, either generally or in particular regions that would impact expected future growth; changes in the demand for oil, refined products, LNG or LPG; changes in trading patterns significantly affecting overall vessel tonnage requirements; greater or less than anticipated levels of vessel newbuilding orders and deliveries and greater or less than anticipated rates of vessel scrapping; changes in global oil prices or tanker rates; OPEC+ and non-OPEC production and supply levels; the duration and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and any resulting effects on the markets in which the Company operates; the impact of the pandemic on the Company’s ability to maintain safe and efficient operations; issues with vessel operations; higher than expected costs and expenses, off-hire days or dry-docking requirements; higher than expected costs and/or delays associated with the remediation of the Banff field or the decommission/recycling of the Banff FPSO unit; changes in applicable industry laws and regulations and the timing of implementation of new laws and regulations, including IMO 2030; the potential for early termination of long-term contracts of existing vessels; changes in borrowing costs or equity valuations; declaration by Teekay LNG’s board of directors of common unit distributions; available cash to reduce financial leverage at Teekay Parent, Teekay LNG and Teekay Tankers; the impact of geopolitical tensions and changes in global economic conditions; and other factors discussed in Teekay’s filings from time to time with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Teekay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Teekay’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.





