Going forward, DFDS will on a monthly basis report ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide additional insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network.





DFDS ferry volumes October LTM* Freight 2019 2020 Change 2019-18 2020-19 Change Lane metres, '000 4,112 4,130 0.4% 41,100 39,487 -3.9% Passenger 2019 2020 Change 2019-18 2020-19 Change Passengers, '000 397 64 -83.8% 5,129 2,302 -55.1% *Last twelve months

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in October were 2% above 2019 adjusted for the closure of the Paldiski-Hanko route.

North Sea volumes were above 2019 driven by stockbuilding ahead of Brexit. Automotive volumes continued to recover. Baltic Sea volumes were also above 2019, mainly due to additional capacity between Estonia and Sweden. Mediterranean volumes were increased by growth in export volumes from Turkey. Volumes on the English Channel were slightly below 2019.

Ferry – passenger: Total number of passengers in October 2020 was 84% below 2019. The decrease reflects a continued negative impact from travel restrictions related to Covid-19. In the Baltic Sea, passenger numbers were considerably less impacted.

DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Use the link below to see a map of the entire network.

https://bit.ly/36o5nkO





The November volume report is expected to be published on 11 December 2020.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

