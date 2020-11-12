November 12th, 2020
Nissan contributes - € 30 million for third quarter 2020 to Renault’s earnings
Nissan released today its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020/2021 (April 1st, 2020 to March 31th, 2021).
Nissan’s results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020/2021 (July 1st to September 30th, 2020), after IFRS restatements, will have a negative contribution to Renault’s third quarter 2020 net income estimated at - € 30 million (1).
(1) based on an average exchange rate of 124.1 yen/euro for the period under review.
