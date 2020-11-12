CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced that Chris Cartwright, President and CEO, will present at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. CST (2:45 p.m. EST). A live webcast of the presentation will be made available at the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru. A replay will be available on the company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.



