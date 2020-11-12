A consumer advocacy and review platform, PissedConsumer.com, offers consumers five steps for resolving sticky issues with companies.
NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A complaint resolution and consumer advocacy website, PissedConsumer.com, explains to consumers the common ways of how they can seek solutions with companies and improve their satisfaction. Expertise based on consumer data and latest submitted reviews which were resolved through their platform.
“Too often customers don’t get what they expect from the company,” said Joanna Simpson of PissedConsumer.com. “By outlining basic steps for getting satisfaction, we want to help consumers resolve issues. They can reach out to the company, get back their money, eliminate frustration, and avoid making the same mistake again.”
Basic steps to follow for getting satisfaction:
As suggested by PissedConsumer.com, consumers have power in the marketplace. To use it the right way, follow these simple tips:
About PissedConsumer.com
PissedConsumer.com is a consumer advocacy website where people can share their stories, experiences, and opinions about companies, products and services.
For more information about PissedConsumer or explore the latest resolved consumer issues, please visit PissedConsumer.com.
Contact: Web: https://www.pissedconsumer.com/contact.html email:
PissedConsumer.com
Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES
Contact: Web: https://www.pissedconsumer.com/contact.html email: