MicroEJ Virtual Execution Environement is now available on top of Blackberry QNX RTOS for critical devices in markets such as vehicules, medical devices, industrial controls, rail, robotics, aerospace and defense.

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroEJ, a leader in trusted virtual execution environments for cost effective SoC/MCU/MPU, today announced support for the QNX® Neutrino® RTOS, a microkernel real-time operating system from BlackBerry QNX. The QNX operating system is widely used in life and safety-critical systems for vehicles, medical devices, industrial controls, rail, robotics and aerospace & defense. With reliability being the essence of both partners, this collaboration empowers mission-critical device manufacturers with first-class safety, reduced R&D costs and faster time to production.



MICROEJ VEE standard micro-virtualization (less than 50Kb) completes the high performance and enhanced kernel-level security in the QNX RTOS by offering a closed and hermetic sandbox, which isolates and decouples certified software modules from less critical ones. This virtualized and modular architecture greatly eases system certification and ensures that best-effort code won’t be able to interact with the device critical functions.

In addition, binary software modules developed for MicroEJ VEE can be ported on any QNX supported hardware with no modification, resulting in reduced development costs, a scalable binary software foundation, and reduced software architecture complexity. Through its unique true binary code simulation on virtual devices, the combination of MicroEJ and BlackBerry QNX technologies addresses the number one embedded system issue: time-to-market for mission-critical and life-critical devices in markets such as medical, automotive, and industrial automation.

MICROEJ VEE supports QNX® Neutrino® RTOS v6.x and v7.x (including new features such as ASLR) for any available microcontroller, microprocessor, or systems-on-chip based on the latest ARMv8 architecture such as Cortex-R52, Cortex-M33, Cortex-M23 and legacy ones such as ARMv5.

“Reliability, which is based on both safety and security paradigms, has always been our first and foremost priority, considering the sensitive nature of the millions of embedded devices powered by MicroEJ on the field today,” declares Fred Rivard, MicroEJ’s CEO. “With BlackBerry QNX technology, MicroEJ offers the best cost-effective process for mission-critical devices’ makers, allowing utmost levels of safety, and up to 70% time-to-market improvement, which is absolutely crucial due to the accelerating race to innovation today.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our collaboration with MicroEJ. We both share a passion for innovation and reliability and look forward to helping mission-critical device manufacturers expedite their IoT projects without sacrificing safety or security,” said Grant Courville, VP, Products and Strategy, BlackBerry QNX.

About MicroEJ

MicroEJ is a software vendor of cost-driven solutions for embedded and IoT devices. We are focused on providing device manufacturers with secure products in markets where software applications require high performance, compact size, energy efficiency, and cost-effective development.

Today more than 120+ companies in the world with currently over 37 million products sold, have already chosen MicroEJ to design electronic product applications in a large variety of industries, including smart home, wearables, healthcare, industrial automation, retail, telecommunications, smart city, building automation, transportation, etc.

