ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announces it has been positioned by Forrester Research as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Cost Monitoring and Optimization, Q4 2020.



Flexera and seven other vendors were evaluated for The Forrester Wave™ based on 27 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. In the evaluation, Flexera received the highest possible scores in the criteria of product vision, market share, commercial model, access and permissions, resource discovery and cloud platform support, and billing.

According to Forrester’s evaluation, “Customers praised Flexera for its breadth of platform support. It currently supports visibility into AWS, Azure, Google, IBM, OpenStack, and VMware and rightsizing recommendations for AWS (EC2, RDS and S3), Azure (Blob Storage, Managed Disks, SQL DB and VMs) and GCP (Cloud Storage, Cloud SQL and GCE). Customers also liked the UI, which provides a single view for multiple platforms, along with its ability to drill down to the lower resource levels.”

“At Flexera, we’re committed to helping our customers get clarity and control of their entire IT estate, from on-premises to the cloud,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera. “We believe that being recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Cloud Cost Monitoring and Optimization Wave is a testament to our product vision and execution.

“But we’re focused on expanding that vision by unifying the management of on-premises assets, SaaS and cloud resources,” Ryan continued. “We’re integrating our solutions so customers can visualize their entire IT infrastructure and make data-driven, game-changing decisions from one user interface. That’s how we’ll continue to help our customers inform their IT so they can transform their IT.”

Resources:

About Flexera

Flexera helps business leaders succeed at what once seemed impossible: getting full visibility into, and control of, their company’s technology “black hole.” From on-premises to the cloud, Flexera helps organizations unravel IT complexity and maximize business value from their technology investments.

For more than 30 years, our 1300+ team members worldwide have been passionate about helping our more than 50,000 customers optimize IT to achieve their business outcomes. To learn more, visit flexera.com.





Contact: