Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 12 November 2020 at 4.00 p.m. EET

Incap Corporation supplements the prospectus related to its rights issue

Incap Corporation (“Incap” or the “Company”) supplements its Finnish-language prospectus published on 27 October 2020 related to the rights issue with information included in the positive profit warning published on 11 November 2020.

The supplement to the prospectus approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority is available on the Company’s website at www.incapcorp.com/rights-issue and at its registered office at the address Bulevardi 21, 00180 Helsinki. The supplement is also available on the lead manager’s website at http://www.unitedbankers.fi/fi/annit/incap.

Right of cancellation pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation

Due to the supplement to the prospectus, investors who have subscribed for offer shares prior to the publication of the supplement are, in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation, entitled to cancel their subscriptions within a time limit. The time limit shall be at least two working days as of the publication of the supplement. In addition, a significant new factor, material mistake or material inaccuracy must have arisen or must have been detected prior to the expiration of the subscription period in order to exercise the right of cancellation.

The time limit for the cancellation of subscriptions will expire on 16 November 2020 at 16:30. Any cancellation of subscriptions must concern the entire subscription made by the investor. The cancellation must be notified in writing to the account operator, custodian bank or nominee where the subscription order was made.

After the time limit set for the cancellation of subscriptions has expired, the right of cancellation is no longer valid. If a subscription is cancelled, the paid subscription price will be refunded to the bank account announced by the investor in connection with the subscription within approximately two business days from the notice of cancellation. No interest will be paid on the returned funds. If the holder of a subscription right or interim share has sold or otherwise transferred its subscription rights or interim shares, such sale or transfer cannot be cancelled.

UB Securities Ltd acts as the lead manager for the offering. Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd acts as the legal adviser of the Company in the offering.

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,300 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.

