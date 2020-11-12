TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced that through their innovative R&D and investment in NanoXplore, along with its patented technology, has led to recent advancements in the development of Graphene and Nylon Coated Brake Lines.



This new sophisticated material can provide 25 percent weight savings while simultaneously demonstrating superior strength, greater abrasion protection, and improved chemical resistance, all while utilizing current manufacturing equipment and processes. The material also has the potential to expand into a broader range of automotive components offering enhanced performance characteristics versus existing technologies. Some of these opportunities are related to electric vehicles.

"We are very pleased to announce our latest advanced technology utilizing Graphene, a fairly new material in the automotive industry,” said Pat D’Eramo, President and CEO. “Through the exploration of this material in collaboration with our customers, we have found Graphene provides many benefits in producing lightweight, high-value, sustainable solutions for the next generation of vehicles."

"We continue to find innovative ways to utilize new processes and leading-edge technologies to further develop and promote our Propulsion Systems Commercial Group. As part of this journey, we are very excited to provide a new Graphene based Brake Line, a product differentiator for our automotive customers which is first to market with breakthrough improvements in lightweighting, abrasion protection and chemical resistance.”

About Martinrea International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com . Follow Martinrea on Twitter and Facebook .