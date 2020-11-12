GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their ED-137 Voice Recorder Emulator referred to as MAPS™ ED-137 Recorder Emulator.



“All over the world, Air Traffic Management (ATM) networks are undergoing a transition from legacy TDM-based communications to Voice over IP (VoIP) for more reliable, scalable and secure communications. The European Organization for Civil Aviation Equipment (EUROCAE) has defined the ED-137 standard to outline VoIP communication between air traffic controllers and pilots,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

He further added, “GL Communications leads the way in simulating and testing ED-137 ATM components such as Controller Working Positions (CWP), Ground Radio Stations (GRS), Voice Communications Systems (VCS) and more. GL’s ATM test suite includes the ability to simulate Air to Ground (AG) calls and Ground to Ground (GG) calls with associated signaling such as Push to Talk (PTT) and Squelch. Furthermore, GL’s test tools can perform sophisticated one-way delay measurements and voice quality testing.”

GL tools for signaling emulation and voice quality testing offer an end-to-end test solution for testing connections from the radio interfaces to the CWP and recording voice communications over the network. GL’s Air Traffic Management Solution also includes MAPS™ ED-137 Telephone Emulators and MAPS™ ED-137 Radio Emulators.

