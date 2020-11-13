13 November 2020

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE NATURAL GAS 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES

(ISIN: IE00B76BRD76)

WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL PRE-ROLL SECURITIES

(ISIN: IE00BVFZGD11)

WISDOMTREE WTI CRUDE OIL PRE-ROLL SECURITIES

(ISIN: IE00BVFZGC04)

WISDOMTREE NATURAL GAS 3X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES

(ISIN: IE00BLRPRG98)

(THE “AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

PROPOSALS FOR THE INTRODUCTION OF AN OVERNIGHT RESTRIKE MECHANIC, A DISCRETIONARY INDEX CHANGE MECHANIC AND A NEAR ZERO PRICE MECHANIC IN RESPECT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES





RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that further to announcements on 6 October 2020, and 29 October 2020 in relation to meetings of the holders of the Affected Securities, notice is hereby given that at the adjourned meetings held on 13 November 2020 the Extraordinary Resolution set out in each Notice of Meeting for the following classes of Affected Securities was duly passed by the requisite majority:

WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short Securities

(ISIN: IE00B76BRD76)

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil Pre-Roll Securities

(ISIN: IE00BVFZGD11)

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Pre-Roll Securities

(ISIN: IE00BVFZGC04)

In respect of the other classes of Affected Securities, the relevant Extraordinary Resolutions were not passed by the requisite majority.

The Issuer will make a further announcement to confirm the effective date of the Deeds of Amendment which are to be executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments into effect.

For further information, please contact: infoeu@wisdomtree.com