13 November 2020

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES 2.25X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES

(ISIN: IE00BYTYHQ58)

(THE “AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

PROPOSALS FOR THE AMENDMENT OF THE

PRODUCT LEVERAGE FACTOR OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES AND CONSEQUENTIAL OTHER CHANGES

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that further to announcements on 6 October 2020, and 29 October 2020 in relation to meetings of the holders of the Affected Securities, notice is hereby given that at the adjourned meetings held on 13 November 2020 the Extraordinary Resolution set out in the Notice of Meeting has not passed by the requisite majority.

For further information, please contact: infoeu@wisdomtree.com