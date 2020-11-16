Boston, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, scales up its special situations lending and investment platform through the addition of half a dozen key industry veterans from leading lending institutions across the globe. In conjunction with the expanding team and enhanced platform, Gordon Brothers sold its minority interest in Gordon Brothers Finance Company (“GBFC”), a private commercial finance company on November 3.

Gordon Brothers special situations lending and investing solutions will continue to provide both short- and long-term transition capital to clients undergoing transformation. Additionally, Gordon Brothers invests directly in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets both together and individually to provide broader solutions beyond the firm’s market-leading disposition and appraisal services.

“Gordon Brothers partners with management teams, private equity, strategic buyers and asset-based lenders, who often invite us into non-standard transactions when the combination of our expertise and additional capital is required,” said Ken Frieze, CEO of Gordon Brothers.

Gordon Brothers has a unique approach to risk analysis and a deep understanding of asset value and business operations, allowing the firm to design creative liquidity solutions for companies across the globe.

“This is an exciting time for Gordon Brothers,” said Frieze. “Using our core asset expertise and significant financial resources, we will continue to provide transformational capital that expands our clients’ options by minimizing risk and maximizing opportunity at all points in the business cycle.”

Gordon Brothers provides capital to companies in special situations on a fully collateralized basis. The firm’s tailor-made solutions –ranging from asset acquisition to financing to investments– provide clients with additional capital alongside traditional debt and equity.

Since 2014, Gordon Brothers has had an exclusive, strategic partnership with GBFC focused on asset-based loans for middle-market companies. As a result of the sale the exclusive partnership has terminated, and Gordon Brothers will expand special situations investments and other financing solutions for customers directly under the Gordon Brothers name.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating companies, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital. With services in valuations, dispositions, operations and investments, Gordon Brothers provides customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis for clients at all points in the business lifecycle. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers works across industries and around the world to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions, appraisals and investments annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

