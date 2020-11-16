Paris, 16 November 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces, as part of Atos OneCloud, a new joint strategic offering to support organizations developing smart strategies to modernize their apps and processes. This offering includes the collective capabilities and portfolios of Dell Technologies, VMware and Atos. Atos will provide a modern private cloud landing zone for cloud native applications, where containerized applications co-exist with legacy applications on Atos’ Digital Hybrid Cloud (DHC), based on Dell EMC VxRail and powered by VMware Cloud Foundation, vRealize Automation and Tanzu.
Increased digitalization of the economy has put pressure on companies in every industry to deliver high levels of agility, efficiency, and innovation that only a multi-cloud approach can provide. However, taking advantage of all that multi-cloud offers requires a measured and comprehensive cloud strategy, which can be a major stumbling block when dealing with a complex IT legacy landscape with various proprietary technologies.
Building the platform that its clients need to solve their business, technical and financial challenges on their journey to the hybrid-cloud, Atos’ new approach focuses on 4 pillars:
“Our customers are always looking for new ways to get the most from their cloud investment and developer efforts. Atos’ Digital Hybrid Cloud already provided them with the foundation to build a true hybrid-cloud strategy and our Atos OneCloud approach will now allow them to explore new paths and go even further on their journey to a fully digital-led business. In combining our assets and expertise with Dell Technologies, we are well positioned to power the next wave of cloud innovation,” said Wim Los, SVP Cloud Enterprise Solutions at Atos.
“Customers demand integrated cloud solutions that are consistent, flexible and focused on business outcomes,” said Denise Millard, SVP, Global Alliances at Dell Technologies. “Building on the strength of the Dell Technologies and Atos portfolios, this solution enables customers to execute on their cloud transformation journey by implementing platforms that support their competitive strategies and bring together IT infrastructure in simple, cost-effective ways.”
Formats available: