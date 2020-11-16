Paris, 16 November 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces, as part of Atos OneCloud, a new joint strategic offering to support organizations developing smart strategies to modernize their apps and processes. This offering includes the collective capabilities and portfolios of Dell Technologies, VMware and Atos. Atos will provide a modern private cloud landing zone for cloud native applications, where containerized applications co-exist with legacy applications on Atos’ Digital Hybrid Cloud (DHC), based on Dell EMC VxRail and powered by VMware Cloud Foundation, vRealize Automation and Tanzu.



Increased digitalization of the economy has put pressure on companies in every industry to deliver high levels of agility, efficiency, and innovation that only a multi-cloud approach can provide. However, taking advantage of all that multi-cloud offers requires a measured and comprehensive cloud strategy, which can be a major stumbling block when dealing with a complex IT legacy landscape with various proprietary technologies.

Building the platform that its clients need to solve their business, technical and financial challenges on their journey to the hybrid-cloud, Atos’ new approach focuses on 4 pillars:

Atos Digital Hybrid Cloud: today, Atos announces the release of the next version of Atos Digital Hybrid Cloud, a scalable, secure and innovative private cloud solution. DHC allows organizations to run both legacy and cloud-native applications on one single platform, across both private and public environments. It combines industry-leading hardware and software from Dell EMC and VMware to bring together traditional platforms and the new world of DevOps, creating an easy start for clients on their journey to the multi-cloud.

Application Transformation and Modernization: armed with the VMware Tanzu portfolio running on Dell EMC VxRail, Atos' experts analyze existing estates, recommend modernization strategies, and deploy agile, future-ready applications to any digital cloud platform powered by Atos' Digital Hybrid Cloud solution. Benefitting from up to 66% faster development lifecycle and up to 300% increase in developer productivity at lower costs, customers are equipped to compete with digitally-driven businesses.

Kubernetes-as-a-Service (KaaS): powered by Atos' Digital Hybrid Cloud, Atos KaaS not only provides the enterprise digital cloud platform for application modernization initiatives, but it gives DevSecOps the ability to build, run, and manage Kubernetes workloads with ease. Free from the constraints of traditional systems, clients can enjoy the efficiencies of private and public cloud and use up to 35% less IT resources. Additional benefits include reduced complexity, automated provision and better security combined with a policy engine to control cloud resources.

Atos Cloud Financial Management: complementing its application modernization and digital cloud platform solutions, Atos Cloud Financial Management gives enterprises a complete, unobstructed view of their cloud estates' utilization and cost. These capabilities utilize CloudHealth by VMware and further extend to include advisory services to optimize cloud resources that can help reduce cloud spend.

“Our customers are always looking for new ways to get the most from their cloud investment and developer efforts. Atos’ Digital Hybrid Cloud already provided them with the foundation to build a true hybrid-cloud strategy and our Atos OneCloud approach will now allow them to explore new paths and go even further on their journey to a fully digital-led business. In combining our assets and expertise with Dell Technologies, we are well positioned to power the next wave of cloud innovation,” said Wim Los, SVP Cloud Enterprise Solutions at Atos.

“Customers demand integrated cloud solutions that are consistent, flexible and focused on business outcomes,” said Denise Millard, SVP, Global Alliances at Dell Technologies. “Building on the strength of the Dell Technologies and Atos portfolios, this solution enables customers to execute on their cloud transformation journey by implementing platforms that support their competitive strategies and bring together IT infrastructure in simple, cost-effective ways.”

