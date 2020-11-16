ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|9-Nov-20
|31,695
|349.23
|11,068,938.35
|10-Nov-20
|47,092
|343.84
|16,192,270.57
|11-Nov-20
|18,178
|341.35
|6,204,988.86
|12-Nov-20
|54,000
|353.56
|19,092,012.66
|13-Nov-20
|32,348
|355.54
|11,501,149.93
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
ASML Netherlands BV
Veldhoven, NETHERLANDS
logo (2).jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: