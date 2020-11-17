CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona, provider of the first enterprise networking platform for cellular wireless, today unveiled its product portfolio that, for the first time, makes transformational 5G technology easily accessible to IT leaders and managed service providers. The company also announced the availability of its new channel program, including a strategic partnership with Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, to resell Celona’s entire line of products.



Celona’s solution is the first-of-its kind, featuring an all-in-one platform, to tightly integrate network and cellular wireless functions with AI orchestration. Taking advantage of the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum in the United States, its wireless network delivers unprecedented range and predictability of operation to mobile devices and IoT infrastructure deployed within the enterprise.

“The enterprise market is where the promise of 5G is likely to deliver the greatest returns,” said Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst at ZK Research. “Organizations that depend on wireless connectivity for the success of their essential business operations and the new generation of digital business initiatives will surely benefit from Celona’s architecture that’s designed to accelerate private 5G adoption.”

New research by Polaris Market Research, predicts that the global 5G enterprise market will reach a total value of $31.4 billion by 2027, realizing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 57 percent.

WHAT’S THE BIG PROBLEM?

Until now, Wi-Fi has been the only enterprise-ready technology for addressing requirements in enterprise mobility. Organizations that required strict network segmentation and use of interference-free connectivity for critical devices had to rely on public LTE networks, compromising control. In addition, the latest generation of applications that demand strict service levels in terms of latency/jitter, throughput and packet error metrics has so far had to rely upon expensive wired infrastructure. While CBRS-based LTE/5G wireless offers a solution to all these challenges, existing methods for deploying the technology remain too complex, costly and cumbersome.

“CBRS is a game changer, but it is only one piece of the puzzle. Enterprises need a packaged solution to take full advantage of cellular wireless within the context of their existing IT framework,” said Mehmet Yavuz, CTO of Celona. “Our unique approach provides organizations a clear path to easily adopt LTE wireless today, and 5G in the future, while maintaining complete control over the network and the data running over it.”

BUILD YOUR OWN MOBILE NETWORK

By taking advantage of the CBRS spectrum in the United States, enterprises can now build their own private LTE/5G networks to support essential business applications for which predictable wireless performance is non-negotiable.

“Our customers are demanding additional connectivity options and spectrum to support specific digital initiatives being deployed within their organizations,” said Jeff Lipton, VP of Strategy and Corporate Development at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “Our partnership with Celona is designed to directly address these demands and reflects a shared vision that enterprises need a viable 5G strategy that complements existing investments in enterprise wireless.”

Sitting next to existing enterprise Wi-Fi networks, CBRS-based LTE/5G wireless enables an additional lane of wireless connectivity that’s designed to operate in clean spectrum, away from interference. It allows the definition of specific service levels for network metrics such as latency, throughput, jitter and packet error rate. Within a network of wireless access points, mobility events of client devices and their traffic transmissions are always pre-scheduled by the infrastructure – further improving overall predictability.

“We are investigating the use of a CBRS-based LTE wireless technology to improve the quality of voice communication among our clinical staff members,” said Doug Lyon, IT Director at St. Luke’s Health System, located in Boise, Idaho. “Next to our existing Wi-Fi deployment, our aim is to understand the benefits of CBRS as an additional lane of clean spectrum for staff-operated smartphone connectivity. We are actively evaluating the performance of the technology in areas of our facility where it has traditionally been considered to be challenging to offer wireless coverage.”

CELONA PRIVATE 5G PLATFORM DETAILS

By offering all the ingredients required to enable enterprises to build their own LTE/5G wireless networks in a single package, the Celona solution architecture has been designed to accelerate the adoption of new digital business initiatives – without breaking the bank and without compromises in the capabilities of LTE/5G wireless.

Celona’s software-led approach utilizes a deployment framework that is familiar to IT organizations and removes the complexity of cellular wireless network design with AI-powered automation. To ensure Quality of Service (QoS) continuity for critical apps, patent-pending Celona MicroSlicing™ technology automatically maps, enforces and tracks essential service levels with no human intervention. Tracked on a per application and device group basis, these service levels include maximum latency, jitter, packet error rates and minimum throughput metrics that are maintained across a unified cellular wireless and L2/L3 network infrastructure.

Product components of Celona’s integrated solution architecture include:

The Celona RAN : Enterprise-optimized indoor and outdoor CBRS LTE access points that provide up to 25K sqft and 1M sqft of coverage, respectively. Their radio functions are fully automated via Celona software with their power level and frequency channel assignments in the CBRS spectrum and do not require any manual intervention.





Enterprise-optimized indoor and outdoor CBRS LTE access points that provide up to 25K sqft and 1M sqft of coverage, respectively. Their radio functions are fully automated via Celona software with their power level and frequency channel assignments in the CBRS spectrum and do not require any manual intervention. The Celona Edge: Enterprise-ready private LTE/5G core that’s designed to integrate with any existing enterprise network configuration and access control policies. It can be simultaneously deployed on-premises for strict SLA enforcement for local applications and within the private / public / edge clouds for service scalability.





Enterprise-ready private LTE/5G core that’s designed to integrate with any existing enterprise network configuration and access control policies. It can be simultaneously deployed on-premises for strict SLA enforcement for local applications and within the private / public / edge clouds for service scalability. The Celona Orchestrator: An AIOps platform that enables remote installation of Celona’s access points and Edge software across multiple enterprise sites and allows for provisioning of Celona SIM cards against required device level access control policies within the enterprise network. It goes beyond basic monitoring of infrastructure components and keeps track of application- and device-specific key performance indicators for Celona MicroSlicing™ – enabling IT teams to maintain laser focus on digital service delivery and business outcomes.



Designed from the ground up with enterprise IT infrastructure in mind, the Celona platform is flexible enough that channel partners, managed service providers, cloud providers, and wireless operators can also leverage Celona’s platform to scale their reach within the enterprise market.

AVAILABILITY

Available immediately through its channel partners, all components of Celona’s networking platform are priced as a single software-as-a-service license, with three- and five-year subscription options. This all-inclusive pricing model incorporates Celona indoor and outdoor access point hardware and relevant accessories, Spectrum Access System (SAS) license for CBRS spectrum access, Celona Edge and Orchestrator software, Celona SIM cards, technical support and hardware warranty. A trial of the complete solution can be requested by visiting celona.io/journey.

ABOUT CELONA

Celona, the enterprise 5G company, is focused on accelerating the adoption of business-critical apps on enterprise wireless and helping organizations implement new generation of digital business initiatives. Taking advantage of the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) in the United States, Celona’s solution architecture is designed to automate deployment of cellular wireless technology by enterprise organizations and their technology partners. For more information, please visit celona.io and follow Celona on Twitter @celonaio .

