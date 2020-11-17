(UPM, Helsinki, 17 November 2020 at 14:00 EET) – Aki Temmes has been appointed Senior Vice President, Business Control & Finance Operations at UPM as of 1 January 2021. He will be based in Helsinki reporting to Tapio Korpeinen, CFO, UPM.



Aki Temmes is currently Senior Vice President, UPM Timber. He joined UPM in 2003 and has previously held several Business Control leadership positions in UPM Biorefining and earlier in UPM’s paper business areas.

Aki Temmes holds a Master’s degree in Finance from University of Tampere and an Executive MBA degree from Hanken School of Economics.





UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,700 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.2 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com