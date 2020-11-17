Nokia Deepfield identifies 2020 network traffic, internet consumption trends in new intelligence report

Press Release
17 November 2020
Espoo, Finland – Nokia Deepfield has today released its Network Intelligence Report, which examines service provider network traffic and consumption trends in 2020, revealing the networks were made to withstand the internet’s rollercoaster year. The report examines overall changes in internet traffic patterns in the last decade and in 2020, focusing on key application areas such as video streaming, video conferencing, gaming and Distributed Denials of Service (DDoS) security.
As COVID-19 lockdown measures were implemented in March-April 2020, consumer and business behavioral changes transformed the internet’s shape and how people use it virtually overnight. Many networks experienced a year’s worth of traffic growth (30-50%) in just a few weeks. By September, traffic had stabilized at 20-30% above pre-pandemic levels, with further seasonal growth to come. From February to September, there was a 30% increase in video subscribers, a 23% increase in VPN end-points in the U.S., and a 40-50% increase in DDoS traffic.
In the decade prior to the pandemic, the internet had already seen massive and transformative changes – both in service provider networks and in the evolved internet architectures for cloud content delivery. Investment during this time meant the networks were in good shape and mostly ready for COVID-19 when it arrived.
Manish Gulyani, General Manager and Head of Nokia Deepfield, said: “Never has so much demand been put on the networks so suddenly, or so unpredictably. With networks providing the underlying connectivity fabric for business and society to function as we shelter-in-place, there is a greater need than ever for holistic, multi-dimensional insights across networks, services, applications and end users. Nokia Deepfield’s software applications have allowed service providers to understand activity in their networks in these critical times. The data and insights we’ve drawn on for this report also show how continuity of service can be ensured to create value for their customers.”
After monitoring network traffic over an eight-month period, Nokia Deepfield identified five key takeaways for service providers to use in planning future network capacity and value-added services for their subscribers:
The report’s data was gathered from network service providers across Europe and North America from February to September 2020 using the Nokia Deepfield portfolio of network insights and security applications, which use big data analytics to monitor, analyze and understand network traffic and services.
About Nokia Deepfield
Nokia Deepfield is an expert in providing a new generation of big data-driven network intelligence and analytics technology that can help service providers obtain real-time, granular, accurate and multidimensional details about the network, services, network flows, and usage patterns. Our Deepfield Genome™ continually monitors the internet traffic globally and empowers service providers with service- and security-related insights which they can correlate with real-time insights from their networks. Using the Nokia Deepfield portfolio of applications, service providers can plan, optimize and ensure their internet infrastructures have enough capacity and ability to deliver all services, with high performance, security and automation even under the increased traffic demand.
About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.
Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.
