WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mionetto, the world’s favorite Prosecco, is thrilled to announce the launch of Prosecco Rosé DOC, which will be available in the United States this December.



Following the approval of Prosecco Rosé DOC production by the Prosecco DOC Consortium in May 2020, the Mionetto team, led by winemaker Alessio del Savio, immediately began blending trials, taste testing, and finally, production. The result is a fresh, balanced, and lively Prosecco Rosé that both satisfies the DOC requirements and will exceed consumer expectations.

“Mionetto Prosecco Rosé DOC has all the hallmarks of a Mionetto Prosecco – it’s fresh, fruity, and above all, impeccably balanced,” says Alessio del Savio, Winemaker of Mionetto. A blend of 90% Glera and 10% Pinot Nero, the grapes undergo soft pressing and are left to macerate with the skins for several days, imparting a pink peach blossom color. “The final wine is redolent of red berries, grapefruit, and honey. It’s incredibly easy to delight in, and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Founded in 1887 by Francesco Mionetto in Valdobbiadene, the heart of the Prosecco region, Mionetto is a producer steeped in Italian heritage that has consistently worked to advance the quality and prevalence of Prosecco in the U.S. and worldwide.

When Freixenet Mionetto USA CEO Enore Ceola immigrated to New York in 1997, he successfully introduced the U.S. not only to Mionetto, but the Prosecco category itself. After establishing Mionetto as a nationally-distributed brand, Ceola and team created Mionetto Organic Prosecco DOC, the first Prosecco DOC made with organically-grown grapes. Today, Mionetto continues the advancement of the Prosecco category with its timely launch of Prosecco Rosé DOC, striking a balance between producing the highest-quality product and meeting consumer needs.

“The launch of Prosecco Rosé marks a new era for the Prosecco category, and Mionetto is excited to be at the starting point,” says Enore Ceola, CEO of Freixenet Mionetto USA. “Mionetto’s distinctive Prosecco, and now Prosecco Rosé, captures a feeling. You hear the pop of the bottle, pour yourself and friends a glass, and know that you’re in for something fresh, fun, sophisticated yet approachable, and distinctly Italian.”

Mionetto Prestige Prosecco Rosé DOC retails for $15, and will be available nationwide.

PRESTIGE LINE PACKAGING REFRESH

Concurrent with the Prosecco Rosé launch, Mionetto’s Prestige line—featuring the flagship Prosecco DOC Treviso Brut, Organic Prosecco DOC, and Prosecco Rosé DOC—will undergo a packaging refresh to emphasize its Italian style and heritage.

“Mionetto is instantly recognizable for its signature orange sash, which is set at a 27-degree angle as an homage to the grade of the rolling hills in our home of Valdobbiadene,” says Andreas Brokemper, Global Co-CEO of Henkell Freixenet, parent company of Freixenet Mionetto USA. “This transition to a more feminine bottle shape and sleek lines is a natural progression in the life cycle of Prestige, further defining our Italian aesthetic.”

About Mionetto

Mionetto has been Italy's foremost Prosecco producer for over 130 years with an established reputation for quality, tradition and innovation. The winery was founded in 1887 by Francesco Mionetto in the small village of Valdobbiadene, located just north of Venice, in the heart of the Prosecco region. Mionetto is one of the area's oldest wine producers with long-established relationships with star growers, ensuring a consistent supply of quality grapes. As a producer who bottles-to-order, Mionetto ensures the ultimate freshness and superior quality in every bottle.

About Freixenet Mionetto USA

Freixenet Mionetto USA, the United States subsidiary of Henkell Freixenet, offers a comprehensive portfolio of premium, iconic sparkling wine brands from renowned producers around the world. Led by quality and innovation, the company ranks in the top three sparkling wine companies and number one globally.

Freixenet Mionetto USA is the exclusive agent for the most prestigious wine estates in the world. These producers are benchmarks within their respective regions and categories. The portfolio includes Freixenet (Penedès), Freixenet Prosecco (Veneto), Mionetto (Veneto), iL Prosecco (Veneto), Segura Viudas (Penedès), Gloria Ferrer (Sonoma), WindVane (Sonoma), Mía (Barcelona), Henkell (Wiesbaden), Schloss Johannisberg (Rheingau), Alfred Gratien (Champagne), Gratien & Meyer (Loire), Bollicini (Italy), i heart Wines (Global Brand), Castello di Monsanto (Tuscany), Monrosso (Tuscany), Pertinace (Piedmont), Rocca Sveva (Veneto), Alto Vento (Veneto), Cavas Hill (Penedès), 50° Riesling (Rheingau), René Barbier (Catalonia), and Ferrer Family Wines (Spain).

