REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, the sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today announced its support for Unified ID 2.0. Developed by advertising technology leader The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is an open source, interoperable alternative to third-party cookies. Advertisers and publishers who work with both PubMatic and The Trade Desk will benefit from the scale on both the demand and sell-side with Unified ID 2.0.



This partnership establishes Unified ID 2.0 as a default identity offering to more than 180 publishers using PubMatic’s Identity Hub solution. Unified ID 2.0 can be enabled by publishers with a single click via PubMatic’s Identity Hub, and will pave the way for PubMatic publishers to seamlessly implement a leading privacy-first identity solution to increase yield and revenue.

“Our support of Unified ID 2.0 builds on the longstanding cooperation PubMatic and The Trade Desk have had as two of the leaders in advertising on the open internet,” said Andrew Baron, VP of Marketplace at PubMatic. “PubMatic is committed to scaling up cookieless identity solutions to help drive superior outcomes for our customers. With Unified ID 2.0, The Trade Desk brings tremendous advertiser and agency scale to our growing list of Identity Hub publishers.”

Unified ID 2.0 is a new approach to identity that represents an improvement to third-party cookies, preserving the value exchange of advertising on the open internet, while providing improved consumer privacy controls. Unified ID 2.0 is non-commercial, open source, interoperable, and will be administered by an independent organization.

“Unified ID 2.0 represents a collaborative effort among open internet industry leaders to create a new model of identity that benefits consumers, advertisers and publishers,” said Dave Pickles, Co-Founder and CTO, The Trade Desk. “Working with supply-side leaders such as PubMatic, we will help bring publishers an identity solution that offers transparency and interoperability that preserves the value of relevant advertising for them, while improving control for their consumers.”



"Programmatic advertising has become such a prominent revenue source for so many publishers, that a sustainable identity solution beyond the third-party cookie is paramount to keeping a free and open internet," said Mediavine CEO Eric Hochberger. “We see Unified ID 2.0 as the next evolution of the third-party cookie for the advertising industry, and we’re excited to partner with PubMatic and The Trade Desk to begin testing and transacting prior to the upcoming Google Chrome changes.”

About PubMatic

PubMatic delivers superior revenue to publishers by being an SSP of choice for agencies and advertisers. PubMatic’s cloud infrastructure platform for digital advertising empowers app developers and publishers to increase monetization while enabling media buyers to drive return on investment by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has been expanding its owned and operated global infrastructure and continues to cultivate programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

