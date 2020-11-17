SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation , a San Francisco-based tech firm redefining GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and precise positioning technology for autonomous vehicles, today announced that its precise positioning solution has been selected as winner of the “Navigation Technology Solution of the Year” award in the inaugural AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for the most innovative technology companies in the world. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards aims to recognize the breakthrough technology companies, services and products in the global automotive and transportation industry today.



Swift’s automotive production solution improves standard vehicle GNSS-based positioning from an average of 3 meters of accuracy to better than 10 centimeters. Swift’s precise positioning solution consists of the receiver-agnostic Starling® Positioning Engine and cloud-based corrections from Skylark™ Precise Positioning Service.

Starling provides an integrated solution for precise automotive positioning applications that is hardware-agnostic and interoperable with automotive-grade GNSS chipsets. When combined with vehicle inertial sensor measurements, wheel odometry and other sensor inputs, the Starling Positioning Engine can assist with vehicle localization, decision and control. Starling complies with ISO 26262 safety standard and significantly reduces the cost of centimeter-level accurate positioning for autonomous applications.

Skylark is a one-of-a-kind, cloud-based GNSS corrections service that enables high-precision positioning for mass market automotive and autonomous applications while delivering quick and robust positioning data with high reliability and availability—even in challenging environments. Skylark works seamlessly across continents and is available across the continental United States and Europe and is available in the countries of Japan, South Korea and Australia, with plans underway to expand globally.

“Higher levels of autonomous capability require high-precision localization and Swift was founded on the notion that GNSS positioning technology should be more accurate and affordable to drive autonomous applications,” said Timothy Harris, Co-Founder and CEO at Swift Navigation. “We are proud to say that our team has accomplished just that, and we are honored to accept Navigation Technology Solution of the Year honors from the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards.”

“Swift Navigation is at the leading edge of an industry making high-precision automotive localization a reality to support safe autonomous vehicle implementation,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. “We are proud to award them Navigation Technology Solution of the Year honors for their innovative solutions pushing the industry forward, and their commitment to ensuring safety and accuracy.”

To learn more about how Swift precise positioning solutions can improve the performance of your automotive platform visit www.swiftnav.com or register for Swift’s upcoming webinar and join Joel Gibson, Swift Navigation’s EVP of Automotive, on November 19th at 9am Pacific Time, to discuss Precise Positioning for Automotive Applications, including navigation, autonomous vehicles, V2X communications and ADAS.

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation provides precise positioning solutions for automotive, autonomous vehicle, mobile and mass-market applications. What began as the GNSS industry’s first low-cost, high-accuracy, real-time kinematic (RTK) receiver has evolved into a Swift Navigation ecosystem of positioning solutions for autonomous applications. From the continental GNSS corrections delivered from the cloud by the Skylark™ precise positioning service, the hardware-independent, integrated software solution that is the Starling® positioning engine to the centimeter-level accurate Piksi® Multi and ruggedized Duro® and Duro Inertial RTK receivers, Swift Navigation is enabling a future of autonomous vehicles to navigate and understand the world. Learn more online at swiftnav.com, follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

