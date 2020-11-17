ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) today announced it has been awarded a Gold Rating in sustainability performance by EcoVadis, for the second year in a row. Achieving a gold medal puts Innospec in the top 5% of all companies rated in our sector Globally.

EcoVadis is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) evaluation platform, which scores more than 65,000 companies. It uses a methodology aligned to CSR Standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative, UN Global Company and ISO 26000.

Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to once again achieve Gold recognition from EcoVadis. This rating is reflective of the strong focus that our company has on CSR. In addition, we continue to invest in new technologies and facilities which will support our customers in their own CSR initiatives.”

Helen Coy, Group Sustainable Development Manager, said, “At Innospec, we are working hard to improve our performance across all key areas of our Responsible Business Strategy: environment, social engagement and governance. It is great to see that our management systems, policies and practices continue to improve each year along with our EcoVadis score. Maintaining our Gold medal status is a reflection of that.”

To learn more about Innospec’s approach to corporate responsibility and sustainability, please read the 2019 Innospec Responsible Business Report by visiting https://innospecsustainability.com/.

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2000 employees in 24 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline.

