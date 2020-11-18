iManage Knowledge Unlocked, powered by RAVN, bestowed top honor in international award program from field of 1,250 legal tech innovators

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced iManage Knowledge Unlocked, powered by RAVN was named winner of the “Knowledge Management Platform of the Year” award in the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by Tech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies for their groundbreaking technologies and products in highly competitive, global technology sectors.

iManage Knowledge Unlocked enables law firms, legal departments, and professional services organizations of any size to easily tap into, leverage, and reuse the collective knowledge within their organizations, so teams can make high quality, informed decisions.

The solution incorporates machine learning into the iManage platform, allowing users to go beyond simple full text searching to discover new content, relationships, and insights from the data locked in their data repositories. With Knowledge Unlocked, knowledge workers are also empowered to mine best practices and identify experts across their organizations to get to the information they need, when they need it – saving time and money.

“Massive volumes of data and knowledge that exist within legal organizations today, especially with lawyers working remotely amid COVID-19, make finding, sharing, and reusing critical knowledge a time-consuming process that can drain productivity,” said Nick Thomson, General Manager, RAVN, iManage. “With iManage Knowledge Unlocked, iManage has leveled the playing field so organizations of all sizes have access to Knowledge Management (KM) and AI. This award is great validation of the impact iManage is having in providing the industry with powerful, data-driven insights.”

The mission of Tech Breakthrough is to research, analyze and highlight the leaders and innovators in the world’s most competitive technology sectors. In this inaugural year for the LegalTech Breakthrough award, over 1,250 nominations were received from across the world making for some tough competition. The full listing of award winners announced today in all sectors can be viewed here.

