ST. LOUIS, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced an agreement with Dean Seavers, former U.S. President and Executive Director of National Grid, to serve as a senior advisor. He will work with Stifel professionals across industry verticals, with a primary focus on Business and Utility Services.



Most recently, Mr. Seavers was President and Executive Director of National Grid, where he led a business transformation focused on financial performance, safety, and employee engagement. He previously was Co-Founder and CEO of Red Hawk Fire & Security, now part of ADT Security Services. Under his leadership, Red Hawk grew to become the second-largest independent fire and security platform in the U.S., providing fire and integrated security solutions to large and mid-sized commercial customers.

Mr. Seavers’ previous two decades of experience also includes leadership roles at General Electric, United Technologies, and Tyco. He currently serves on the board of directors at PG&E and Albemarle.

“Dean brings to Stifel extensive corporate and industry experience, with a track record of successfully transforming businesses into industry leaders,” said Brad Raymond, Global Head of Investment Banking at Stifel. “At Stifel, we are committed to helping corporate management teams improve their competitive positions and create sustainable business models, and Dean’s advice will be invaluable to our clients. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

Stifel continues to strengthen its Business Services offerings and has nearly doubled the number of Managing Directors in the space over the last year.

