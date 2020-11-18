SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influ2, the first person-based advertising platform, today announced that MarCom Awards has named the company a Platinum winner, the highest honor, for driving outstanding business growth (a 251% increase) in an economic downturn. MarCom judges are industry professionals, awarding talented companies who exceed a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.



This year, there were over 5000 entries from the United States, Canada and 28 other countries around the world. MarCom award winners were selected from over 300 categories.

“We are proud to have Influ2’s hard work and innovation be recognized by this prestigious and global award,” said Dmitri Lisitski, CEO and co-founder of Influ2. “My team has produced incredible results during this challenging year, and I appreciate their hard work, creativity and dedication to our clients. It wouldn’t have been possible to win this award without them, and I’m inspired by them, and their excellent work, each and every day.”

MarCom’s Platinum Award is presented to those entries judged to be among the most outstanding entries in the competition. Platinum Winners are recognized for their excellence in terms of quality, creativity, and resourcefulness and about 17 percent of entrants won this award.

About MarCom

MarCom Awards recognize the outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers. MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a 25-year-old international organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals. Winners are selected from over 328 categories in Print, Web, Video, and Strategic Communications. A list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the MarCom Awards website at www.marcomawards.com/winners.

About Influ2

Influ2 is a VC-backed, person-based advertising platform for B2B marketers, and it addresses the fundamental orchestration dissonance between advertising activities and sales. It delivers effective content marketing, as well as creates meaningful relationships with customers that result in closed deals. With Influ2 each step of the customer journey (from top-of-the-funnel brand awareness and demand generation stages to sales and customer retention efforts) is fortified by personally targeted advertising. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. For more information, visit https://www.influ2.com.

