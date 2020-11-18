DENVER, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced the launch of its powerful new product, Pax8 Pro, offering partners an introduction to cloud automation and simplified Software as a Service (SaaS) lifecycle management. The technology modernizes business operations, empowering partners to monitor and manage their entire client ecosystem and activities within the Pax8 Platform.



“We worked with our partners to create the future of cloud management—Pax8 Pro,” said Michael Dehmlow, Chief Operating Officer at Pax8. “Pax8 Pro was custom-built to enable cloud adoption through automation and is fully integrated into the Pax8 Platform. Pax8 Pro offers partners an automated SaaS management solution by eliminating manual tasks, improving client security with user management, and providing visibility into client workflows.”

The complete process to move from procurement to assignment is simplified with Pax8 Pro. The technology fully automates the entire ordering process within the Pax8 Platform, including user creation, licensing assignment, user contacts in leading PSA tools, and assigns sites and locations to contacts.

Pax8 Pro also creates a more deliberate approach to acquire new clients by auto-creating business proposals, offering rich reporting on prospects, and running security and licensing scans. With features that automate updates across management platforms, standardize SaaS change management, and validate changes pushed to PSA tools, Pax8 Pro reduces the risk of human error.

The enhanced features and benefits of Pax8 Pro enable partners to become more strategic, operationally mature, and increase productivity. The top Pax8 Pro benefits include:

Generates immediate ROI from time savings in FTEs and MSRP savings from unused licenses

Standardizes operational procedures by prioritizing hardening tasks, auto-pushing user data into tickets, and syncing with PSA tools

Enhances security measures by offering visibility into vulnerabilities across all clients, determining the security posture, and by reducing the number of steps needed to procure licenses and update user contacts



“Pax8 has a unique position of understanding what drives a deeper connection with their partners because they involve us early and often in product selection to identify the real need of the industry,” said Matt Lee, Director of Technology and Security at Iconic IT. “I have never experienced such collaborative interaction as we have in our partnership with Pax8. We are incredibly excited about Pax8 Pro and what we helped them build through the testing and feedback we provided. The technology and its orchestration are game-changing for our business and the industry.”

“Something rare to find is a company that is invested in your success as much as Pax8 is in our business,” said Cole Halpin, Director of Technology Services at Avitus Technology Services. “Pax8 always puts MSPs first and focuses on the vendors and features within their Platform to drive results. Pax8 is dedicated to listening to their partners’ needs and building technology like Pax8 Pro that will change our industry for the better. It’s hard to imagine a world without Pax8!”

