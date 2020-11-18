SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – While home solar storage has become more affordable than ever, battery cost and storage capacity vary dramatically. In terms of cost per kilowatt-hour, some of the most economical systems on the market come from San Diego–based NeoVolta, maker of the NV14 battery and NV24 add-on.



The NeoVolta NV14 stores 14.4 kilowatt-hours of energy, enough to power critical loads for an average household overnight. Homeowners who need even more storage can stack the NV14 with the NV24 and expand to 24.0 kWh of energy storage. This represents one of the highest-capacity systems in its class. Adding the NV24 does not require the expense of installing a second inverter, a significant savings. The NV14 plus NV24 system is competitively priced, with quick installation and no maintenance costs, all of which translates to a low cost per kilowatt-hour.

The NV14 plus NV24 also charges and discharges 7.7 kilowatts of instantaneous power, more than most mainstream competitors. The combination of high power and high capacity means NeoVolta storage systems can run more appliances for a longer time. This maximizes energy bill savings while providing superior comfort, convenience, and connectivity during a blackout.

What’s more, NeoVolta systems are designed for safety. Their advanced lithium iron phosphate chemistry has been proven to be safer, cleaner, and longer-lasting than ordinary lithium ion batteries. They meet the standards of Underwriters Laboratories, the world’s most trusted name in product safety certification.

The NV14 and NV14 plus NV24 are eligible for the federal investment tax credit (ITC), which provides the opportunity for 26% in savings in 2020. The tax credit reduces to 22% on January 1, 2021.

“I encourage any Southern California homeowner who’s interested in solar storage to start by comparing storage capacity,” said NeoVolta CEO Brent Willson. “Then get an installation quote, including maintenance costs, to see how the cost per kilowatt-hour for each system measures up. The NeoVolta NV14 plus NV24 can compete with anyone on those terms. And when you consider power output, safety, and life span, we think it’s an easy choice.”

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage batteries capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence.

