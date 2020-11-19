Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 19 November 2020 at 11.15 a.m. EET

Final results of Incap Corporation’s rights issue

Pursuant to the final results of Incap Corporation’s (the “Company”) rights issue (the “Offering”), a total of 2,487,694 new shares were subscribed for in the Offering, corresponding to approximately 171 per cent of the 1,455,056 offer shares. Therefore, the Offering was oversubscribed.

“With the offering, we sought more power for international growth and consolidation. The oversubscribed offering indicates indeed a strong confidence in our growth strategy. I would like to warmly thank all those who took part in the offering for their interest to make Incap a more significant player in our field,” notes Otto Pukk, CEO of Incap Corporation.

A total of 1,412,168 offer shares were subscribed for by virtue of subscription rights. The remaining 42 888 offer shares, which were subscribed for without subscription rights, were allocated in the secondary subscription in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offering. The subscription price was EUR 7.50 per offer share, and the Company will raise gross proceeds of approximately EUR 10.9 million in the Offering.

The Board of Directors of the Company approved on 18 November 2020 the subscriptions made by virtue of subscription rights and the secondary subscriptions made by the Company’s shareholders in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offering. As a result of the Offering, the total number of shares in the Company will increase by 1,455,056 shares from the current 4,365,168 shares to 5,820,224 shares.

Trading with interim shares corresponding to the offer shares subscribed for by virtue of subscription rights on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd commenced on 17 November 2020. The offer shares subscribed for in the Offering will be registered with the Trade Register and the interim shares will be combined with the existing shares of the Company on or about 20 November 2020.

The offer shares will entitle their holders to possible dividend and other distribution of funds, if any, and to other shareholder rights in the Company after they have been registered with the Finnish Trade Register and recorded in the Company’s shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy, on or about 20 November 2020. Trading with the offer shares on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd is expected to commence on or about 23 November 2020.

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,300 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.

