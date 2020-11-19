SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Shanghai Lilith Technology Corporation (“Lilith Games”), a leading mobile games developer in China, to drive user growth and enhance user stickiness and engagement for its blockbuster mobile game Rise of Kingdoms.



The partnership will leverage Aurora Mobile’s industry-leading Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning-driven push technical capabilities and years of expertise in data analytics, help Lilith Games gain comprehensive insights into user needs, and provide Lilith Games with push services that increase user engagement and retention, and achieve intelligent and tailored notifications. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust technical capabilities and services it offers to leading game publishing platforms.

Established in May 2013, Lilith Games is committed to providing gamers worldwide with unprecedented gaming experiences. Dedicated to making high-quality games, Lilith Games has developed or published a list of bestsellers, including Soul Hunters, Art of Conquest, Abi, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time, AFK Arena, and Mr. Pumpkin 2. Lilith Games distinguishes itself with its core strategy based on globalization and category upgrades. By leveraging its in-depth understanding of the global games market and game categories, it has unveiled one hit Chinese game after another to players around the world. According to statistics collected by app tracking firms App Annie and Sensor Tower, in April 2020 Lilith was the third highest-earning Chinese developer and ranked first overall in overseas revenue for the first four months of 2020.

As a leading mobile developer service provider in China for almost a decade, Aurora Mobile continues to leverage its "APP developer-centric" strategy to help mobile APP developers increase demand for mobile operations, business growth and monetization through agile product development, covering a wide range of sectors, including e-commerce, education, financial services, short-form video streaming, social network and gaming. As of March 2020, Aurora Mobile had provided software development kits to over 1.5 million APPs. Aurora Mobile recently launched "JG Alliance", an APP traffic monetization service, which integrates innovative and more effective forms of advertising and interactive advertising with more interesting content tailored to users’ needs. This combination greatly improves user experience and user stickiness while enhancing the monetization efficiency for developers.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to embrace innovative development and empower mobile APP developers with stable, efficient, secure, and intelligent products and services as well as strong capabilities in machine learning and data analytics. Aurora Mobile will further explore other strategic partnerships in the gaming sector to help them grow and improve operational and monetization efficiency.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

