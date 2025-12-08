Aurora Mobile’s EngageLab Launches AI-Powered Customer Service Platform LiveDesk, Revolutionizing Enterprise Customer Experience

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that EngageLab, its leading omni-channel customer engagement platform, officially launches its new AI-driven customer service platform - LiveDesk. Built on the core principle of “AI Agent x Human Agent” deep collaboration, the platform is dedicated to helping enterprises efficiently address multi-channel customer communication challenges, comprehensively enhancing customer service efficiency and customer experience, and enabling businesses to advance into a new era of intelligent operations.





Addressing Enterprise Customer Service Pain Points, Reshaping Service Experience

Amid the digital transformation wave, enterprise customer service faces multiple challenges including scattered communication channels, delayed responses, and limited service efficiency. Customer feedback is distributed across official websites, apps, social platforms, SMS, and other channels. This information fragmentation increases service difficulty and management costs. Meanwhile, human customer service agents struggle to achieve efficient 7x24 response, and resource allocation and coordination for complex issues can easily create efficiency bottlenecks, impacting customer satisfaction and business growth.

LiveDesk’s Innovative Capabilities: Creating a New AI + Human Collaboration Paradigm

LiveDesk is powered by AI Agents as its core driver, seamlessly collaborating with Human Agents to automatically handle up to 90% of common customer inquiries, reducing enterprise operational costs by 70%. The platform supports omnichannel integration, covering official websites, apps, mainstream social media, SMS, and other touchpoints, achieving unified customer interaction management and high-quality service standards.

Omnichannel Connectivity : LiveDesk supports connections to popular social media platforms (such as Facebook, Telegram, WhatsApp, Line, Instagram), third-party platform APIs, and EngageLab channels (AppPush, Webpush, Email, SMS, OTP), helping enterprises consolidate customer interactions from all channels to achieve full-domain reach and precision service.

: LiveDesk supports connections to popular social media platforms (such as Facebook, Telegram, WhatsApp, Line, Instagram), third-party platform APIs, and EngageLab channels (AppPush, Webpush, Email, SMS, OTP), helping enterprises consolidate customer interactions from all channels to achieve full-domain reach and precision service. Intelligent Routing, Efficient Distribution : AI Agent operates 24/7, performing millisecond-level initial screening based on question complexity. Simple questions are intelligently answered using the enterprise knowledge base and context for customer inquiries, order updates, information queries, and other needs, while complex issues are seamlessly transferred to Human Agents, greatly enhancing response speed and service quality.

: AI Agent operates 24/7, performing millisecond-level initial screening based on question complexity. Simple questions are intelligently answered using the enterprise knowledge base and context for customer inquiries, order updates, information queries, and other needs, while complex issues are seamlessly transferred to Human Agents, greatly enhancing response speed and service quality. Smart Ticketing, Efficient Collaboration : LiveDesk offers dual service modes of “Live Chat” and “Smart Ticketing.” It precisely matches handling solutions based on customer question types, ensuring optimal resource allocation and dual improvements in efficiency and depth. The built-in smart ticketing system supports API creation, automatic assignment, historical conversation integration, and cross-department collaboration, greatly simplifying workflow processes and enhancing team collaboration quality and efficiency.

: LiveDesk offers dual service modes of “Live Chat” and “Smart Ticketing.” It precisely matches handling solutions based on customer question types, ensuring optimal resource allocation and dual improvements in efficiency and depth. The built-in smart ticketing system supports API creation, automatic assignment, historical conversation integration, and cross-department collaboration, greatly simplifying workflow processes and enhancing team collaboration quality and efficiency. Comprehensive Data Insights : LiveDesk provides full-chain data tracking and customer behavior analysis, supporting multi-dimensional insights including customer satisfaction, ticket processing, and team performance, helping enterprises continuously optimize service strategies.

: LiveDesk provides full-chain data tracking and customer behavior analysis, supporting multi-dimensional insights including customer satisfaction, ticket processing, and team performance, helping enterprises continuously optimize service strategies. Personalized Interactive Experience: AI Agent supports tone customization and multimedia interaction, delivering a more natural and personalized service experience for customers, enhancing brand loyalty and customer satisfaction.



Multi-Industry Application, Powering Intelligent Business Growth

LiveDesk is widely applicable across e-commerce retail, software services, gaming and entertainment, lifestyle services, and other industries, supporting diverse scenarios including pre-sale guidance, after-sale support, complaint handling, and member marketing. Through AI-driven automation and omnichannel coverage, enterprises can achieve seamless integration of customer service and automated marketing, creating an intelligent engine for sustained growth.

Experience Upgrade, Value Transformation

The launch of LiveDesk will help enterprises achieve:

Multiplied customer response speed , boosting customer satisfaction to over 90%, significantly enhancing customer retention;

, boosting customer satisfaction to over 90%, significantly enhancing customer retention; Reduced customer service team workload , effectively saving 70% in operational costs, achieving optimal balance between efficiency and cost;

, effectively saving 70% in operational costs, achieving optimal balance between efficiency and cost; Customer data asset accumulation and multi-dimensional insights , driving precision marketing and continuous service optimization;

, driving precision marketing and continuous service optimization; Personalized, intelligent customer experiences, helping enterprises build core brand competitiveness in digital competition.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises’ digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

