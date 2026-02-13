Aurora Mobile’s GPTBots.ai Integrates GLM-5, Setting New Standards for Enterprise AI Performance and Value

HONG KONG, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that its enterprise-grade AI agent platform, GPTBots.ai, has integrated the groundbreaking GLM-5 series model. This integration empowers enterprise users with unprecedented levels of AI performance, reliability, and real-world productivity—delivered instantly through the GPTBots.ai platform.

GLM-5: A New Benchmark for Knowledge Reliability and Automation

GLM-5 ushers in a new era for large language models, setting industry standards for knowledge reliability, agentic automation, and cost-effectiveness. With an open-source MIT License and open weights, GLM-5 is engineered for enterprise deployment, offering organizations the freedom and flexibility to harness state-of-the-art AI without vendor lock-in.



On the independent Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index v4.0, GLM-5 achieved a record-low hallucination rate, outperforming global peers—including models from Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic—in knowledge reliability. Its -1 score on the AA-Omniscience Index marks a 35-point leap over its predecessor, making GLM-5 the most trustworthy open model for enterprise knowledge work.

Agentic Automation and Real-World Productivity

Purpose-built for high-utility knowledge work, GLM-5 features native “Agent Mode” capabilities that autonomously transform prompts and source materials into ready-to-use professional documents (.docx, .pdf, .xlsx). From financial reports to sponsorship proposals, GLM-5 delivers outputs in formats that seamlessly integrate into enterprise workflows, accelerating business productivity.

Scalable, Cost-Effective, and Enterprise-Ready

With a massive 744 billion parameter architecture and 28.5 trillion tokens of training data, GLM-5 leverages advanced Mixture-of-Experts and DeepSeek Sparse Attention technologies to maximize both performance and efficiency. Its highly competitive cost structure makes frontier-level AI accessible to more organizations, delivering exceptional value without compromising on scale or capability.

Accelerating Enterprise AI Transformation with GPTBots.ai

By integrating GLM-5 at launch, GPTBots.ai reaffirms its commitment to delivering the world’s most advanced AI capabilities to enterprise users, without delay. Organizations leveraging GPTBots.ai can now immediately access GLM-5’s industry-leading reasoning, document generation, and agentic automation, all within a secure, scalable, and no-code environment.



“GLM-5 is a game-changer for enterprise AI,” said Chris Lo, Founder and CEO of GPTBots.ai. “By integrating GLM-5 on day one, we ensure our users have first-mover access to the latest breakthroughs in knowledge reliability, agentic engineering, and cost efficiency. This is the future of intelligent automation—available now on GPTBots.ai.”

About GPTBots.ai (an Aurora Mobile Company)

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise-grade AI agent platform under Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), offering no-code/low-code AI agent development, deployment, and management for enterprise clients. Through multi-model LLM integration and intelligent workflow automation, GPTBots.ai empowers organizations to enhance customer service, optimize knowledge management, and automate business processes, driving digital innovation and transformation worldwide.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

