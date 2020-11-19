ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenera, producer of leading solutions that help technology companies build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters, today released the Revenera Monetization Monitor: Software Usage Analytics 2020 report. Part of an annual series (first published as the Flexera Monetization Monitor), this second report of 2020 provides product executives at software and IoT companies with benchmarks about software usage analytics.
The Revenera Monetization Monitor: Software Usage Analytics 2020 is available here. (The first part in this year’s series, the Revenera Monetization Monitor: Monetization Models and Pricing 2020, is available here.)
“Well-managed collection of software usage data provides significant advantages for technology companies. Those who do it well make data-driven decisions, deliver on customer needs, stop revenue leakage and often run a more successful business overall,” said Nicole Segerer, vice president of product management & marketing at Revenera. “Many software companies still struggle to collect accurate and detailed insight into usage or are stuck with limited homegrown analyses. As budgets grow tighter and as the need for efficiency grows, software usage analytics is increasingly important.”
Highlights from the Revenera Monetization Monitor: Software Usage Analytics 2020 report include:
Methodology
In 2020 Revenera conducted a global survey among software suppliers. Of the 250 survey respondents, 30 percent are director and above, 28 percent are manager/team leader and 42 percent are individual contributors/consultants.
About Revenera
Revenera helps product executives build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters. Revenera’s leading solutions help software and technology companies drive top line revenue with modern software monetization, understand usage and compliance with software usage analytics, empower the use of open source with software composition analysis and deliver an excellent user experience—for embedded, on-premises, cloud and SaaS products. Revenera is a division of Flexera. To learn more, visit www.revenera.com.
